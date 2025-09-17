Hilaria Baldwin's real take on Alec Baldwin's surprise DWTS cameo

Hilaria Baldwin is competing on Dancing with the Stars. And while the premiere of the 34th season was supposed to be Hilaria's big night, her husband Alec Baldwin joined in on the fun. The 41-year-old mom-of-seven is partnered up with Gleb Savchenko and received a 14 out of 20 from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. And Alec was in the audience watching his wife compete. After their performance, he was seen clapping but not smiling. While he did appear cheery, that doesn't mean he isn't supportive.

"She's a hard worker," Alec said in an interview ahead of Hilaria's performance. "This was her life until she got injured so she's just going to give it everything she has. I'm proud of her, very proud of her." Alec was joined by his seven children – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, four, María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, two.

© Disney via Getty Images Hilaria and her dance partner Gleb on DWTS

"I'm very grateful that my family is here and supporting me," Hilaria told E! News following the September 16 premiere. "I think being a mom, your job is to support everybody else and often put yourself last. And I love that, I'm there and I'm as hardworking being a mom as I am dancing on the floor."

© roushoots Hilaria and Alec have their hands full with their seven children

Hilaria continued: "So I think that it's just fun to go out there be like, 'Oh you guys are supporting me doing this!'" The DWTS competitor told PEOPLE: "[Alec's] been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive and he's very happy for this."

Before marrying Alec in 2012, Hilaria was a dancer. During her teenage years, she was a competitive Latin ballroom dancer. She studied dance and art history at New York University, and was even a member of the NYU Ballroom Team. In 2005, Hilaria fell in love with yoga and co-founded the studio Yoga Fida in 2009.

© roushoots Alec and Hilaria spend summers in The Hamptons

As Alec shared on Dancing with the Stars, Hilaria used to be a dancer, but had to stop due to an injury. "I broke my hip all the way through," she told her dance partner Gleb. "[It was] overuse." After her performance during the premiere, Hilaria almost broke down in tears, showing how powerful the moment was.

She and Alec's seven children cheered her on in the ballroom, while her step-daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 29, supported her from afar. "I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin," Ireland wrote. "I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised. This post may come out of left field since I don't post about her or any family members much."

© Instagram Ireland wrote to Instagram: "Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do."

Ireland continued: "I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her ass on. She deserves this! And it's not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love." Hilaria commented on her post: "I'm crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland. These words mean so much. You mean so much to me."