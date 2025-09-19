'Scarily dark' Channel 4 drama adds Downton Abbey and Call the Midwife stars to cast

One of our most anticipated shows at the moment is Maya, a psychological thriller that will be broadcast on Channel 4. The show was confirmed back in July, and Daisy Haggard and Bella Ramsey were announced as the stars, and it was confirmed that Daisy would also be penning the series. It has been billed as an "unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller" and it's now been confirmed that Downton Abbey star Dame Harriet Walter and iconic British actor Sir Tom Courtenay would be joining Daisy and Bella in the series. Scroll down for the rest of the confirmed cast…

1/ 7 © WireImage Dame Harriet previously appeared in Downton Abbey Dame Harriet Walter Dame Harriet will be playing quite a part in the series as she plays Nancy, the mother to Daisy's character, Anna. The Olivier Award winner has quite the career on stage, with roles in Three Sisters, Life x 3 and The Tempest, where she played Prospero. The actress also played Lady Shackelton in four episodes of Downton Abbey and Clementine Churchill in six episodes of The Crown. Harriet also has credits in Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria and Ted Lasso.



2/ 7 © Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Sir Tom is a legendary actor Sir Tom Courtenay Iconic British actor Sir Tom will be appearing in the series as Anna's father, George. The actor first won a BAFTA Award back in 1962 for his role in The Lonlieness of the Long Distance Runner; he's won the award a further two BAFTAs. He's also appeared in Doctor Zhivago, The Dresser, The Queen's Corgi, where he played the late Prince Philip and six episodes of ITV drama Unforgotten.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Josie has appeared in Call the Midwife Josie Walker Josie will also play a pivotal role in the series as she plays Senior Detective Constable Debs, who helps Anna and Maya when they enter witness protection. Josie's previous credits include Call the Midwife, Holby City and Vera.



4/ 7 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The actor will play a witness protection officer Stuart Bowman Scottish actor Stuart has the role of Tony, a witness protection officer. The star has previously been seen in Grantchester, The Bill and Versailles, where he played series regular Alexandre Bontemps.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Kiran will be adding Maya to her credits Kiran Sonia Sawar Playing witness protection officer Karen is British actress Kiran. The star appeared in the fourth series of Black Mirror in the episode Crocodile and she also played Giti Rahman in Slow Horses.



6/ 7 © Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Ben will be playing a villain in the series Ben Chaplin Ben has a terrifying role in the series, as he will be playing Benji, a hitman hired to kill Anna and Maya. Ben has previously been in Dorian Gray, Cinderella and he played Detective Frank Mundi in both series of The Nevers.



7/ 7 © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Tobias' character sounds terrifying Tobias Menzies Tobias will also be playing a threatening character in the series, as he will be portraying Bobby, a shadowy figure from Anna's past who is attempting to hunt her down. The actor previously played Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown and also played Jonathan 'Black Jack' Randall in Outlander.



Who else has been cast?

There were plenty of other cast announcements on Friday, including Raphel Famotibe (Casualty) as fellow hitman Ted. However, the other actors were all in currently undisclosed roles. However, fans can expect to see Serena Manteghi (The Bodyguard), Archie Backhouse (Doctor Who), Paul Blair (Outlaw King), Sonny Poon Tip (Industry), Finlay Shack (Dept Q), Max Fincham (The Tower), Ash Hunter (Bridgerton), Harry Hadden-Patton (Twisters), Tori Allen-Martin (Here We Go) and Isabele Derosa (The Bombing of Pam Am 103).

What is Maya about?

The six-part series, which is co-directed by Haggard alongside Jamie Donoughue (Doctor Who, The Last Kingdom), follows mother and daughter, Anna (Haggard) and Maya (Ramsey), who are forced into a witness protection programme to escape a life-threatening danger.

© Aidan Synnott Daisy will be fronting the series

The synopsis reads: "Anna and Maya leave their London lives behind, taking on new identities and relocating to a small rural town in Scotland. As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen intent on tracking them down. As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat."

It concludes: "Darkly comedic, and shot through with Haggard's trademark warmth and humour, the series is an unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller that explores themes of predatory male behaviour, family and love, but, above all, is a warm and witty celebration of the special, unbreakable bond shared between mother and daughter."