Strictly Come Dancing 2025 LIVE: all the couples as they're announced

- Strictly to announce pairings
- Jessie J to perform on launch show
- Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell to reprise iconic Waltz
3m ago
Is Vito dating?
Ever since he joined the show in 2022, Vito Coppola has steered all of his celebrity partners to the final, even winning in 2023 with Ellie Leach. But is the Italian hunk dating anyone? Here's all we know...
23m ago
Inside Claudia's family
We can't get enough of Claudia Winkleman on Strictly, with her hilarious antics serving as the perfect foil to co-star Tess Daly. But if you've ever wondered about Claudia's famous family, we have all the news here...
33m ago
Hello and welcome
Hello! It's late September, and that can only mean one thing, Strictly Come Dancing is back. Our favourite countdown to Christmas returns to screens in just over an hour and we can't wait to see who's paired with who.
Any predicitons? Let me know at matthew.moore@hellomagazine.com