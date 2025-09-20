Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 LIVE: all the couples as they're announced
Live:Updated3m ago

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its 25th season, but who will be paired with who? Follow along with HELLO! as the pairings come in...

Group shot of the 2025 cast of Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 3 minutes ago
  • Strictly to announce pairings
  • Jessie J to perform on launch show
  • Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell to reprise iconic Waltz
3m ago

Is Vito dating?

Ever since he joined the show in 2022, Vito Coppola has steered all of his celebrity partners to the final, even winning in 2023 with Ellie Leach. But is the Italian hunk dating anyone? Here's all we know...

Vito Coppola giving a 'thumbs up' in a semi-open shirt© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Is Vito still on the dating scene?
23m ago

Inside Claudia's family

We can't get enough of Claudia Winkleman on Strictly, with her hilarious antics serving as the perfect foil to co-star Tess Daly. But if you've ever wondered about Claudia's famous family, we have all the news here...

Claudia Winkleman hosting The Graham Norton Show© Shutterstock
All you need to know about Claudia...
33m ago

Hello and welcome

Hello! It's late September, and that can only mean one thing, Strictly Come Dancing is back. Our favourite countdown to Christmas returns to screens in just over an hour and we can't wait to see who's paired with who.

Any predicitons? Let me know at matthew.moore@hellomagazine.com

