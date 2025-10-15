The Parent Trap fans lose their minds over cast reunion nearly 30 years later

The Parent Trap's longevity should be studied. The '90s film starring Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, and the late Natasha Richardson, is full of nostalgia for those of us who are in our 30s. And, the cast just gave us a major pinch me moment. Another star from the film, Elaine Hendrix, 54, is competing on the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. On the episode which aired on Tuesday, October 14, the contestants performed in the show's Dedication Night, an evening of dances that honored – and actually included – their loved ones.

Elaine, whose professional partner is Alan Bersten, performed with her Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, 62. The Abbott Elementary actress and Elaine have been best friends since 1998, so it was special for them and fans of their friendship to watch them dance together. Lisa, Elaine, and Alan performed the foxtrot to "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole, a memorable song from The Parent Trap soundtrack.

The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress shared the dance to her social media, where fans rushed to comment on the big reunion. One person wrote: "Friendship goals!! The dance was so cute. Lisa and Elaine looked like princesses." On Lisa's Instagram post ahead of Dedication Night, one fan commented: "I’m loving all the tributes to The Parent Trap."

"Female friendships are vital, because we support one another. When my mom died, the first person I called was Lisa," Elaine explained during the Dedication Night episode. "She [told me], 'I know you're an only child, but I want you to know that you'll never be alone.' We've been friends, but now we're sisters."

© Getty Images Elaine's dance with Lisa scored her 30/40

And their friendship is not one-sided. Lisa feels similarly about Elaine. The Abbott Elementary star told People: "I [always] have to call my life partner, Elaine, and tell her that this thing happened or I've got this audition coming or I'm sobbing because some jabroni broke my heart. She just was the person that I called. Everybody has a person they check in with about everything in their life. And Elaine is it for me."

© Getty Images The Parent Trap stars posing with Alan Bersten

Not only did Elaine and Lisa reunite on the dance floor, but another Parent Trap star joined them too. Dennis Quaid, 71, sat front in center in the audience. The actor wore a suede brown jacket and a white t-shirt on the big night. Dennis and Lisa posed for a photo in the audience ahead of Elaine's performance.

© Getty Images Lisa played Dennis' nanny on The Parent Trap

"It means everything to me, the love and support of the people who are here and the people who aren't here," Elaine gushed about her co-stars being there. "I just…I feel so much love. And when you are lucky enough to have these kind of people in your life, you have to hold on to them because they're lifers."

© Alamy Stock Photo Elaine's role as Meredith Blake is one of her most iconic

Earlier this summer, Elaine reunited with her other Parent Trap co-star, Lindsay Lohan. The two starred in Freakier Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray. "[Lindsay] really is [killing it]," she told the New York Post. "I hadn’t seen her since she was a little girl. Since we did 'Parent Trap.' And now that she's all grown up, you know, we're reconnected. We're back in touch. And I just think she's had an epic life."