Exclusive: Tan France's appearance on With Love, Meghan was a 'big surprise' to Queer Eye cast

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series With Love, Meghan, has hosted a roster of A-list celebrities from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Mindy Kaling and Queer Eye star Tan France. British TV personality Tan was one of ten celebrity guests to appear on season two of the lifestyle show, and it turns out the 42-year-old kept the big secret from family and friends for over a year, according to Antoni Poworski.

Season two of With Love, Meghan aired in August 2025, yet filmed in 2024 immediately after season one. "He didn't even tell us!" Antoni tells HELLO! "He was very secretive about it, and there were a lot of NDA's going on there, but I think he had the time of his life as they got to connect about their children."

Tan is married to pediatric nurse and illustrator Rob France, and they are parents to two sons, four-year-old Ismail, and two-year-old Isaac. Meghan is mom to Prince Archie, six, and four-year-old daughter Princess Lili with husband Prince Harry, who is fifth-in-line to the throne.

Antoni and Tan met in 2015 when they joined Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy along with Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown. Tan is known as the fashion expert on Queer Eye, but Antoni shares that Tan is also an "excellent" baker.

Tan France jokes about Meghan Markle's flower sprinkles

"Tan has very many talents, he's truly a multi-hyphenate, and he's an excellent, excellent cook but especially a baker with Pakistani and Kashmiri cuisine," he shares. "Baked goods are his forte when he's at home with the family – there's always a cake or a cookie or a scone or something that he's working on."



© NETFLIX Tan France with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan.

Antoni, who has partnered with Carnation for the brand's Red Carpet Recipe Collection, a limited-edition line of cooking and dining accessories designed to give your most special holiday recipes the star treatment, is the cooking expert on Queer Eye, but he tells HELLO! that whenever the Queer Eye Fab Five gets together, they always stick to their familiar dishes.

"Tan is going to make us a Dal, or a really good curry situation, and then I do my fajitas; Tan and I are the ones who are typically in charge of food, and we've been having a lot more Nobu because Jeremiah is our little sushi boy," he says.

© NETFLIX Antoni and Tan France have been friends for a decade

Tan appeared in episode three of Meghan's show and arrived with bread made by his husband, which they used to make French Toast, a recipe of Tan's. They bonded over being parents to young children and exchanged kid-friendly recipes, with Meghan sharing that she makes breakfast every morning for her children.

They also made aprons for their children using fruits and vegetables from the kitchen as they drank cocktails.

© NETFLIX Tan and Meghan ate homemade apple pies on the beach

The 42-year-old quipped that her infamous flower sprinkles are "the gayest sh*t I have seen in a long time" and called Meghan a "grandma" when she admitted that "one of the things I miss most about the UK is Magic FM, but in a sign of how comfortable she felt with Tan, Meghan also revealed that Prince Harry was the first to say "I love you" in the early days of their romance.