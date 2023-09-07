Today Show viewers get emotional over on-air wedding featuring beloved hosts

It was a heartwarming Thursday morning for the viewers of NBC's Today Show, as they were treated to the moment of a lifetime for one lucky couple.

In what has since become a beautiful tradition for the beloved morning news show, the latest installment of Today featured a live on-air wedding ceremony between fans Ben Hebert and Mindy Shore, who got engaged on the Today Plaza this Valentine's Day.

The entire Plaza was done up for their big day, themed around and sponsored by the upcoming sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, with chairs for the show hosts and guests, a hedge-covered wedding area, a vine-covered altar, and more.

© Getty Images The hosts of the Today Show helped conduct an on-air wedding ceremony

Officiating the ceremony was none other than Hoda Kotb, who took command of the show while her co-host Savannah Guthrie rushed off to tend to her children on their first day of school.

Her fellow anchors Craig Melvin and Carson Daly were enthusiastic members of the audience alongside Ben and Mindy's loved ones, but Al Roker had a very special role to play.

After introducing their love story and having a conversation with Ben, all attention turned to the bride in her breathtaking, sweeping white gown, and she was walked down the aisle by Al himself.

It was revealed later in the show that Mindy had specifically asked Al to stand in for her father, who had passed away previously. Her mother, who couldn't attend due to travel issues, was also a huge fan of the Today Show, which carried over to Mindy.

Hoda said at the very beginning: "It's a special place for you, for your mom, for your family, and we're so honored that you decided to choose us for the place to get married. We hope you have a memory that you'll have to take through your beautiful lives together."

WATCH: Today Show's hosts help conduct an on-air wedding ceremony

Members of the audience teared up during the vows, and Hoda, standing by the altar, was quite touched as well, and gushed: "That was so beautiful!"

In a conversation with Today.com ahead of their big day, Mindy said: "The fact that I have such an affinity for Hoda, and we have such fond memories coming to New York, it just seemed like this wild and crazy, spontaneous thing that felt so right for who we are as a couple."

Her husband-to-be Ben added: "This is a better wedding in terms of not just scale and fun things that we get to do, but a more personal and appropriate wedding for us than anything we would have been able to put together on our own."

After the ceremony, they received a surprise courtesy of Al and their Greek sponsors, who presented them with a $3000 gift certificate for their honeymoon, wherever they chose to go, and the luggage set to match.

© Getty Images Hoda officiated the ceremony and Al walked the bride down the aisle

When asked what they'll be doing for their honeymoon, they joked that they might just hit up Greece, although revealed that they'd be starting their life as newlyweds off Big Apple style – by catching the show Shucked on Broadway.

