Grantchester star Robson Green sets record straight on relationship with partner Zoila

Robson Green has opened up about his relationship with partner Zoila Brozas, setting the record straight on how their romance first began. The actor, 60, who is perhaps best known for playing DI Geordie Keating in the ITV detective drama Grantchester, as well as his role in the ITV military drama series Soldier Soldier, has been in a relationship with TV production assistant and location photographer Zoila since 2016, when they met at a gym. The couple have worked together on Robson's documentary shows, including the BBC 2 programme, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, and Robson Green: Fishing Coast to Coast, on which Zoila was a production assistant.

When Robson and Zoila's relationship was made public, the production assistant's ex-husband, a vicar named Geoffrey Short, spoke out about his heartbreak and claimed Zoila left him for the Grantchester star. "It's very painful," he told The Mirror in 2016. "Part of me feels amazed that this has happened. It was just totally out of the blue." In the interview, Geoffrey said that his wife of 16 years had left their home six weeks prior and had moved into Robson's flat after meeting him at a gym in Newcastle.

© Joe Maher/WireImage, Getty Robson Green and Zoila Brozas have been together since 2016

In a new interview with The Times, Robson opened up about how his relationship with Zoila began and said that both parties were single when they got together. Setting the record straight, he said: "She never left him for me. We were two single people who met in the gym. That's the story."

© Getty Images Zoila is a TV production assistant and location photographer

The actor continued: "Yes, she was married to a vicar, but we were two single people who met in the gym. She was fit. I was fit and I wasn't 60 [then]. She liked my clean and jerk [a gym term]. What can I say?"

Over the years, Robson has shared insights into his life with Zoila, with whom he lives in the northeast. Praising his partner's culinary skills in an interview with The Times in January 2023, Robson said: "Zoila's an amazing cook," he told The Times. "She looks incredible, she's super-healthy and she's always exercising — she's really into yoga and she's got the kindest heart you've ever come across."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The pair pictured at the ITV Palooza! in 2019

The actor also opened up about whether the pair have any plans to tie the knot. "No, I've done enough of that," said Robson, adding: "We're very happy together."

Robson's previous relationships

Robson has been married twice. His first marriage with Alison Ogilvie lasted for eight years, while he was married to his second wife, model Vanya Seager, for 12 years. Robson and Vanya share a son, Taylor Seager-Green, who was born in 2000. According to a 2020 article in The Times, Taylor studied classical civilisation at Exeter University.