'Brilliant' period drama adds Slow Horses and Peaky Blinders stars to 6-part season 2

Disney Plus's critically acclaimed period drama, A Thousand Blows, has added Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses) to the cast of its highly anticipated second season, which arrives on screens in January. The series, starring Emmy award winners, Erin Doherty (The Crown), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) and BAFTA winner Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), is set in the dangerous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London. Season one saw Hezekiah (Kirby) searching for a fresh start, having left Jamaica for London, only to be drawn into the underbelly of the boxing scene, ruled by the notorious and terrifying Sugar Goodson (Graham).

Season two reunites Erin and Stephen, who both starred in the hard-hitting Netflix drama, Adolescence, released earlier this year. The story picks up one year later and finds Sugar estranged from his family while Mary Carr (Doherty), leader of the all-female gang, the Forty Elephants, is back in town to reclaim her crown. In the teaser, Sugar says, "I understand some of you wish me dead, and I don't blame you. We're in danger and we can't afford to doubt each other." In the next shot, Hezekiah says, "You fight your way and I'll fight mine."

Season one was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, who hailed the show as "brilliant" and "utterly absorbing" online, and a flurry of four and five star reviews from critics.

It's no wonder considering the show is helmed by creator Steven Knight, who has an impressive list of successful series on his CV, including acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders and Netflix's hit historical piece, House of Guinness. The showrunner has a talent for creating gritty, stylish dramas featuring complex anti-heroes and set in a historical setting, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for A Thousand Blows season two.

WATCH: The teaser for A Thousand Blows season 2

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ned Dennehy has joined the cast as Bull Jeremy Who has joined the cast? Ned Dennehy, known for his roles in Dickensian, Peaky Blinders and Outlander, has joined the cast as Bull Jeremy, while Catherine McCormack (Temple, Slow Horses) will play Sophie Lyons.

Erin Doherty plays Mary Who else stars in the show? Reprising their roles alongside Stephen, Erin and Malachi are James Nelson-Joyce (A Town Called Malice, This City Is Ours) as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson, Darci Shaw (Judy, This City Is Ours) as Alice Diamond, Hannah Walters (Adolescence, Boiling Point) as Eliza Moody, Nadia Albina (The Hack) as Verity Ross and Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long. Other cast members include Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover, Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao, Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William 'Punch' Lewis, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Aliyah Odoffin as Victoria Davies, and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.

The series is set in the dangerous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London What is the show about? The series follows Hezekiah Moscow, who arrives in London's East End from Jamaica and finds himself thrust into the city's bare-knuckle boxing scene in the 1880s. The synopsis for season two reads: "Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.One year later, Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death." It continues: "Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever."