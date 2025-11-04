5 must-watch legal dramas to binge after you finish All's Fair

All's Fair, the new Disney+ legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts and Glenn Close, has quickly become one of the streamer's most talked-about releases this November. Following a team of female divorce attorneys, the series explores how the fierce group breaks away from a male-dominated firm to launch their own powerhouse practice. With so many brilliant legal dramas to choose from, we've rounded up five top picks to add to your watchlist if All's Fair has left you itching for more…
1/5
Viola Davis plays defence attorney Annalise Keating
How to Get Away with Murder
What do you get when Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis teams up with Scandal and Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes? An explosive legal drama boasting an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. How to Get Away with Murder saw me through many of my teenage years, and if you love the strong female leads in All's Fair, this one's for you.
Told over six tense seasons, the story follows defence attorney Annalise Keating, who also serves as a law professor at a Philadelphia university. Along with five of her students – played by Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry and Karla Souza – Annalise's legal skills are pushed to the limit when she becomes embroiled in a twisty murder plot.
Not only was the show a hit with viewers (it holds an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), but it also earned Viola multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
2/5
Glenn Close and Rose Byrne star as the lawyer duo
Damages
Glenn Close is a legend of TV and film, known for her iconic roles in Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmations and Hillbilly Elegy. If you enjoyed her performance in All's Fair, then Damages should be next on your watchlist.
The five-season series follows cut-throat lawyer Patty Hewes (Glenn Close), the owner of powerful New York firm Hewes & Associates, who hires a new protégé, Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne). The freshly qualified lawyer – who just so happens to have a murky past – is quickly pulled into the dark underbelly of the legal world as the pair tackle high-stakes cases.
Boasting a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, Damages proved a critical hit and earned Primetime Emmy Awards for both Glenn Close and Željko Ivanek.
3/5
Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle both star
Suits
We couldn't resist including this classic legal drama – not only because it boasts a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, but also thanks to its stellar cast, including Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty.
Told over nine seasons, Suits follows the lawyers at Pearson Hardman, a New York City firm that never ceases to deliver drama. In season one, we meet Harvey Spector and first-year associate Mike Ross, who harbours a secret: he never actually went to law school. The synopsis reads: "Each week they take on wealthy clients' cases, as well as a few pro bono ones. Everyone there seems to push the limits of what is ethical and legal when pursuing a win. Sometimes it's for the best interest of their client; sometimes it's their own."
Suits is the kind of legal drama that has something for everyone: twisty, high-stakes cases? Check. A cast of powerhouse lawyers? Check. Complex plots and forbidden romances? Double check.
4/5
Sarah Shahi leads the cast
Fairly Legal
All's Fair featured lawyers who up sticks to start their own firm. In a similar vein, Fairly Legal follows a comparable narrative arc – except this time, lawyer Kate Reed changes her profession completely, trading the courtroom for conflict resolution.
Led by Sarah Shahi, the show follows Kate, a successful lawyer who becomes disillusioned with the justice system after the death of her father, the founder of the law firm where she works. Searching for a more meaningful way to help people, she transitions into a career as a mediator, helping clients resolve disputes outside of court.
With a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, Fairly Legal ran for two seasons and has since become a hidden gem for fans of legal dramas with a strong, independent female lead.
5/5
Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer will do anything for a client
Franklin & Bash
The perfect feel-good legal drama for anyone who's already binged Suits, Franklin & Bash was one of my favourite shows when I was younger.
Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer, the series follows two unorthodox lawyers who are willing to do anything for a client. A synopsis reads: "Jared Franklin and Peter Bash are offered jobs at a prominent law firm run by Stanton Infeld, who recruits the pair to energise his firm. Accompanying them are their legal aides, Carmen Phillips and Pindar Singh."
Although the show was cancelled after four seasons, it remained a hit with viewers and currently holds an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.