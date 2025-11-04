5 must-watch legal dramas to binge after you finish All's Fair

Viola Davis plays defence attorney Annalise Keating

What do you get when Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis teams up with Scandal and Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes? An explosive legal drama boasting an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. How to Get Away with Murder saw me through many of my teenage years, and if you love the strong female leads in All's Fair, this one's for you.

Told over six tense seasons, the story follows defence attorney Annalise Keating, who also serves as a law professor at a Philadelphia university. Along with five of her students – played by Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry and Karla Souza – Annalise's legal skills are pushed to the limit when she becomes embroiled in a twisty murder plot.

Not only was the show a hit with viewers (it holds an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), but it also earned Viola multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.