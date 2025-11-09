Netflix adds 'chilling' drama with Broadchurch star that needs to be your next binge-watch

In what was dubbed his darkest role yet, Broadchurch star David Tennant thrilled fans in Des, a three-part drama chronicling the life of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, when it was first released on ITV drama in 2020 in the UK. In case you missed it the first time around, fans of the actor and indeed of true crime thrillers, rejoice as the series has found a new home on the streaming service, Netflix. From November 8, subscribers to the platform can access all three episodes of the "chilling" drama set in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

What is Des about?

According to the show's synopsis, the drama tells the story of killer Dennis Nilsen, who took the lives of a dozen men. It explains: "When the police discover his drain clogged with rotting flesh and bones, Dennis Nilsen freely admits his crimes to the police; as they try to secure a conviction, biographer Brian Masters' attempts to understand his motives grow ever more obsessive."

Already disturbing in its concept, the true horror of the series lies in the detailed depictions of what Nilsen did to the bodies once he had killed them and the speed at which he gave himself up once he was arrested. Critics also credited David's performance as a key factor to the show's success, labelling it "chilling" and "awfully nasty". They weren't the only one who thought he did a good job, as the star was awarded an International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor for his portrayal of the killer, as well as a National Television Award for Outstanding Drama Performance.

© ITV/Shutterstock David Tennant plays serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the "chilling" drama

Who stars in Des?

As well as featuring David in the titular role, the serial killer drama boasts a stellar cast. Written by Luke Neal, it stars Nativity! actor Jason Watkins as Brian Masters, the biographer who wrote the book the series was based on, and The Thursday Murder Club's Daniel Mays and Ben Bailey Smith as police officers on a quest for justice.

What did the critics say about Des?

Awarded a plethora of positive reviews, the show was well-received among critics and fans; however, it came with a warning that it was a difficult, disturbing watch. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series still has a high score of 90 percent, with critics leaving their thoughts and expressing their praise for David's performance.

© ITV/Shutterstock The series also stars The Thursday Murder Club's Daniel Mays as police officer, Jay

One wrote: "In a uniformly excellent cast, it seems almost redundant to say Tennant was brilliant in the lead role. It is hard to find anything in which he has not shone, but this was outstanding," while another said: "You might find yourself wanting to turn away but it's hard. Des casts a deadly spell."

Elsewhere, The Times deemed it "richly detailed", noting: "David Tennant's performance as the titular psychopath, known as Des to his fellow civil servants, was richly detailed and impeccably controlled. Ultimately, however, the show's central strength was Luke Neal's agile screenplay." The Guardian observed how "rare it is to watch a drama about a serial killer that leaves you feeling as though the victims have been done a service".