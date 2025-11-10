Meghan Markle makes exciting announcement about her 'holiday celebration'

Meghan Markle's series with Netflix, With Love, Meghan, will continue to live on with the show's previously announced holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. The streaming giant has officially released the date for the special, arriving just in time for Christmas on December 3. An official logline alongside the announcement reads: Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season! With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd!" The special arrives just over three months after the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's show was released.

A synopsis for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration reads: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

© Netflix "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" on Netflix, coming December 3

Back in August, just two weeks before the second season of With Love arrived, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they'd extended their continuing work with Netflix. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," the Duchess' statement read.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision." Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria voiced her support for the couple and their work with the streamer, dubbing them "influential voices."

"Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere," she said in a statement at the time. "The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series."

© Getty Images It was announced earlier this year that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix had extended

"More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time," she continued. While With Love's second season failed to crack the top ten on the streamer like its predecessor, it is still likely a third season is in the works tied to their new multi-year deal. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX "With Love, Meghan" has welcomed guests like Tan France, Mindy Kaling, Samin Nosrat, and more

An official synopsis for the With Love series reads: "This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The first season premiered in March, with a second quickly following in late August

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same," it concluded. The first season debuted on Netflix on March 4, with the second season coming less than six months later, and featuring notable guests like Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, David Chang, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France, among others.