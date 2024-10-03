Who is Harper Steele? Inside her decades long friendship with Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell's Netflix documentary, Will & Harper, has warmed the hearts of many as he not only showcases his friendship with Harper Steele, but gives an insight into the latter's experience as a transgender person at a time where the marginalized group has found itself particularly in the spotlight.

© Courtesy of Netflix Will & Harper. (L to R) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2024

Many people know Will Ferrell, one of Hollywood's most celebrated comedians, for his work on Saturday Night Live, and roles in the likes of Elf, Anchorman, and Talladega Nights.

WATCH: Will & Harper Trailer featuring Will Ferrell Will Ferrell and best friend Harper Steele travel across America in this documentary

You might not have heard of Harper Steele however, who has had a successful career behind the scenes writing in some of the best loved comedies.

Here's all you need to know about Harper, and her friendship with Will.

Harper Steele

© Roy Rochlin Harper Steele

Jimmy Fallon once called Harper "one of the funniest people I think I've ever met in my lifetime," so it's no surprise that she's found major success as a comedy writer.

She worked for Saturday Night Live as a writing supervisor from 1995 to 2008, serving as head writer from 2004 through 2008. After her stint at the iconic comedy show, she became the creative director of Funny or Die.

© Netflix Will & Harper is on Netflix

Harper decided to transition in 2021, informing her friends at the time of her decision, although she's since made it clear that she'd been thinking about her gender identity and experiencing gender dysphoria for a long time.

"I should've made that decision 40 years ago. But I wouldn't have had you guys; I wouldn't have gotten hired [at Saturday Night Live]. I would have had a completely different life," she says in the documentary.

She informed friends of her decision to transition through letters, in which she said: "Look, I'm not a very political person, but just by nature of being trans, I'm now a political person in a way. I just ask you as my friends to stand up for me. Do your best to, if I'm misgendered, just speak up on my behalf, that's all I ask."

Friendship with Will Ferrell

© Netflix Will Ferrell and Harper Steele embark on a roadtrip

Harper and Will first met while working on Saturday Night Live. Harper worked as a writer and Will was a main cast member from 1995 to 2002.

According to Will, Harper was his key supporter on the iconic sketch show, as early on he struggled to find his feet. He told CBS: "People were kind of saying, 'he isn't that funny', and it was Harper who reported back to some of the writers like, 'oh no, don't sleep on him, he's pretty funny.'"

© NBC Will Ferrell on SNL in 2000

The Elf star would leave SNL to star in a number of comedy films before founding Funny or Die with Adam McKay, Mark Kvamme and Chris Henchy in 2007. Harper would leave SNL to join Will working for Funny or Die as the creative director, executively producing Funny or Die Presents.

The duo co-wrote Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, just another example of their productive comedy relationship.

© Roy Rochlin Will Ferrell and Harper Steele attend Will & Harper NY Special Screening

After receiving Harper's letter declaring her desire to transition, Will started questioning how he could better support his longtime friend.

"If I'm truly as good a friend as I think I am to her, I want to show her that [support] in what I hope will be a fun journey for us," he told the BBC.

© Dia Dipasupil Harper and Will

"Selfishly... I thought this could be a great opportunity for me to ask all these questions... and to give Harper the opportunity to educate me."

Harper added: "If it was just payback for me supporting him earlier, he would be done now. This [supporting her as a trans woman] is far and above what I gave to him."