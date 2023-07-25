Bridgerton star Bessie Carter has opened up about her decision to go sober in a candid new essay.

The 29-year-old actress, who is the daughter of beloved actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton, wrote a piece for JOMO Club's online blog, when she revealed that she has been alcohol-free for five years after going through therapy.

Bessie, who plays Prudence Featherington on the hit Netflix period drama, began her article by explaining how youth is often filled with alcohol-induced nights.

"It was standard for a Friday night to start with drinking beers in a pub garden and end with blurry visions of endless cigarettes," she writes.

"Then all of these nights would simply be turned into funny anecdotes the next day over texts to your friends, whilst huddled and alone on your sofa with a takeaway en route. If it's funny it can't be sad."

Bessie then went on to share how much her life has changed since giving up drinking. "I started EDMR [Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] therapy to work through my low self-worth problems which alcohol only intensified."

She continued: "And let me tell you... I have never been happier. Finally, I was rediscovering the authentic, funny, creative, powerful person I was before societal 'norms' ambushed me with a drug that should be illegal."

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up to reprise her role for the third outing of Bridgerton which will center around her on-screen sister, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) love story

While neither character is a stranger to the show, fans are looking forward to seeing them both in a new light as their romance story comes to life.

What will Bridgerton season three be about?

The synopsis reveals: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Who else is starring in Bridgerton season three?

As mentioned, Bessie, Nicola and Luke will be back on the show to reprise their roles. But fans can also look forward to seeing other familiar faces such as Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and many more.

There are new some stars viewers will meet, too. Joining the cast is Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton as she takes over from Ruby Stokes, James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Sam Phillips as Lord Delbing and Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson.