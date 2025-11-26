Amazon viewers all have the same complaint as 'gripping' 7-part drama with 100% rating returns

One of the most successful Hindi-language dramas of recent years has been The Family Man, which has found its home on Amazon Prime.

The spy thriller series, which first aired back in 2019, has been universally acclaimed since it debuted, with the show having a rare 100% approval rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

However, when the third season returned to Amazon on 21 November, fans were left disappointed with one aspect of the show and took to social media to share their thoughts on the amount of ads in the episodes.

One complained: "Was watching Family Man on Amazon Prime. Was feeling like watching a movie on a TV channel. So many ads. Finally ended up downloading it from pirated sites and watched it without ads," while a second added: "Watching Family Man on Prime. Need help: who's the real villain? Asking because these Prime ads are already giving me more trauma than the plot."

A third penned: "After paying ₹1499 for a yearly Amazon Prime subscription, I still have to watch 90-second ads? Seriously? It's really disappointing – I couldn't even enjoy The Family Man because the ads kept interrupting."

A fourth said: "Started watching Family Man Season 3 on Amazon Prime, and within the first 10 minutes I got 4 ads," and a fifth noted: "Finally managed to watch the Family Man third season in-between the mandatory ads."

© Amazon The show has returned for its third season, but some fans aren't happy

Despite the issues with the ads, there was still praise for the series, as one fan said that the show "gets you hooked and wanting for more even after the final season".

What is The Family Man about?

The Family Man is in its third season, with its first and second seasons airing in 2019 and 2021 respectively. The show follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), along with his best friend and colleague JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi).

© Amazon The show follows Srikant's personal and professional life

The first season of the show focused on an investigation into a possible terrorist attack, while the second season dealt with a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance and a freedom fight. The third season, meanwhile, revolved around tensions in north-east India, while China uses the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic to expand its military presence alongside the border.

Who stars in The Family Man?

The cast is led by multi-award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee (Satya) and Sharib Hashmi (Fighter). The duo are joined by the likes of Priyamani (Chaarulatha) and Ashlesha Thakur (Jawan).

© Amazon Manoj Bajpayee plays lead character Srikant Tiwari

Joining the main cast for the third season are Jaideep Ahlawat (An Action Hero), Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox), Aditya Srivastava (C.I.D.) and Jugal Hansraj (Nadaaniyan).