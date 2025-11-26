Stranger Things: the 9 burning questions we need answered in season 5 part 1

I, like the entire rest of the world at this point, am ready to get Stranger Things over with. That's not to say I don't love the show with all my heart, or have fond memories of watching it as it premiered — it just so happened that I was a full decade younger in those memories.

The show, considered Netflix's flagship franchise and the series that really put the streamer on the map, first began in July of 2016, spawning a billion-dollar worth of merchandise, viewership, endorsement deals, global pop-up events, even a Broadway play (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).

And finally, on November 26, the day before Thanksgiving, the first (of three!) part of the final fifth season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix. The first four episodes, titled "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap" and "Sorcerer" will be released, followed by three more on Christmas day, December 25, and the series finale on New Year's eve.

While we will only be treated to the first half of what will likely be an all-consuming experience, I have some questions that are lingering in my mind for the episodes, ones I need answered (beyond the facts we do know, for instance, like Hawkins' integration into the Upside Down per the Duffer brothers) pronto!

Here are the nine burning questions I have for season five, part one…

Will Will confess his feelings to Mike? We saw Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) seemingly confess to the audience his silent romantic feelings for his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). But Will does not explicitly tell Mike himself, especially given the latter is in the throes of his own romance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Will this finally be the time he gets his will power and admit it? And how will Mike even react? (my prediction: he unfortunately won't reciprocate, but will be his champion nonetheless)

Will Vicky and Robin get together? Speaking of unrequited, we have to talk about Robin Buckley's (Maya Hawke) crush on Vicky Dunn (Amybeth McNulty), who has been confirmed as an "Also Starring" character this season. We saw them start to bond by the end of season four, will this be the time they put an end to Robin's perpetual gay panic?

Will Vicky have a greater role in the season? And speaking of Vicky, as an Amybeth McNulty stan (JUSTICE for Anne with an E!), I do think we as a collective universe deserve to see more of Vicky's cool and collected nature on the show, especially as a counterbalance to the more frantic personalities of some of the other teens (looking at you, Steve).



© Getty Images Amybeth McNulty returns as Vicky Dunn for the show's fifth and final season

Is a main character going to…die? I have a sinking feeling one of our main crew might be perishing in this first part, especially as a way to create dramatic tension in the build-up to part two over a month later. My prediction is that someone central to the story dies at the end of episode four, creating a cliffhanger of sorts to drive the plot forward in part two. I'm thinking Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) or… Will Max survive? Listen, I don't know if things are looking too peachy keen for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) over there in her hospital bed. HOWEVER, I am also someone who played the Stranger Things mobile game, in which Max somehow had powers of her own. Could it be that Eleven transferred over some of her powers to Max when she brought her back to life?

Will Nancy EVER get better fashion? With all due respect to the Stranger Things costume design team, Nancy Wheeler has had some of the worst dregs of '80s fashion in her wardrobe, ever since she gave up her preppy season one style for more…pleats? Why? Natalia Dyer has, what we call in technical terms, a "face card," and it's not that Nancy is an ugly duckling character in any way. While I get the impetus to differentiate her from her peers with her journalistic integrity, that doesn't necessarily have to include frumpier fashion. Maybe a style update, please?

© Netflix The season will pick up right where season four left off, with Vecna and the Mind Flayer taking over Hawkins, Indiana