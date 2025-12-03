Tom Selleck has a brand new career update to report! The Emmy-winning actor has now signed on with United Talent Agency, aka UTA, for representation, per Deadline.

The news was reported on Tuesday, December 2. The agency represents some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, including but not limited to Johnny Depp, Sigourney Weaver, Michael J. Fox, Elliot Page, Seth Rogen, Monica Barbaro, Jim Carrey and more.

© Getty Images Tom Selleck has signed with UTA for representation

The publication confirms that he will also continue being represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP, N2N Entertainment and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations. The move to the prestigious talent agency indicates that Tom might just be ready to get back into the saddle, so to speak, with more high-profile roles soon!

Tom's latest work

The star, 80, may best be known to people for a wide variety of roles, ranging from his Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning work leading Magnum P.I. from 1980-88, his recurring turn as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends, or box office successes like 1987's Three Men and a Baby.

© Getty Images The actor first shot to mainstream fame with the show "Magnum P.I." in the '80s

His most recent, and one of his longest-running, projects came to a conclusion in December 2024, playing Frank Reagan in CBS' popular police procedural Blue Bloods. The show premiered in 2010 and finally came to an end after 14 seasons and nearly 300 episodes last year.

Tom's life and career now

Since the end of Blue Bloods, the actor has maintained a lower profile, eschewing major public events to continue quietly planning his next move while also spending more time with his family on his sprawling ranch in California.

Since 1987, Tom has been married to Jillie Mack, and they share a daughter, Hannah Selleck, who is a professional equestrian and champion show jumper. While making Blue Bloods, he primarily resided in New York City, where the show was filmed and set.

IMDb reveals that his next project is currently in the works, an untitled Jesse Stone TV series. There is no timeline set so far for what is to be the 10th installment in the Jesse Stone franchise, in which Tom plays the titular police chief's role, set in Paradise, Massachusetts.

© Getty Images His most recent role was in the CBS series "Blue Bloods," which ended after 14 seasons in 2024

The original Jesse Stone novel's authors Michael Brandman and Robert B. Parker are listed as writers, with Michael and Tom down as executive producers. The most recent Jesse Stone project, 2015's Lost in Paradise, aired on Hallmark.

Tom's intention to return to Jesse Stone

Tom previously told TVInsider: "It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie.]. It wouldn't be a final one because everybody loves it. Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later. But I need to regroup; I don't know what's next, but assuming the phone doesn't stop ringing, I'm going to keep working."

© Getty Images He will next return to the "Jesse Stone" franchise with a TV series currently in development

He also told Parade of life post-Blue Bloods: "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," although added that he was interested in working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan on a project similar to movies like Quigley Down Under. "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."