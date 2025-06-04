Tom Selleck may be enjoying a much quieter life since Blue Bloods' conclusion in December 2024, while also preparing for his comeback as Jesse Stone, his daughter is keeping things moving.

The actor's daughter Hannah Selleck, 36, is a professional show jumper and equestrian, who he shares with his wife Jillie Mack.

The athlete took to her social media, where she is quite active, to share a recent update on her life, revealing she was at a friend's wedding in sunny California.

© Instagram Hannah shared photos from a friend's wedding in Montecito, California

Hannah shared a photo of the welcome sign to her friend's wedding in Montecito (her parents' avocado ranch home is not far off in Ventura County, and her own farm is in Thousand Oaks), followed by a photo of the bride and groom's first kiss, with other guests applauding in the background.

Tom's daughter went pro at the age of 10, an award-winning jumper in her junior career, and in her senior career, received titles like the United States Equestrian Federation Hunt Medal Finals Reserve Champion in 2007.

In Thousand Oaks, she runs her own equestrian boutique training and sales operation called Descanso Farm. Her venture's story reads: "Recognizing the absence of top-tier, hunter/jumper sport horses originating in the United States, Hannah Selleck laid the foundation for Descanso Farm in 2010 after retiring her Grand Prix mare, Tosca van Het Lamboroek."

© Instagram The sun-soaked snaps captured the occasion's euphoric mood

"Tosca's first foal arrived in 2012 and was the catalyst for Selleck's visionary endeavor to build Descanso Farm into a world class breeding operation," it continues.

"Since then, Selleck and Descanso have produced some of the top sport horses in the world, dedicated to developing them to the peak of their potential with the utmost care and attention given to every step of the process."

Her bio adds: "After 10 years of running a successful breeding operation at Descanso Farm, Selleck has shifted her focus to the development of top-quality sale horses and the advancement of horses' show careers."

© Getty Images Hannah, unlike her actor parents, is a professional equestrian and owner of a training boutique

"As a lifelong decorated equestrian, Selleck is deeply dedicated to advancing the careers of both her personal horses, as well as those of clients."

"Selleck believes any equestrian must first be passionate about the horse before they are passionate about the sport. The same level of care, attention, and passion Selleck devoted to Descanso's breeding process is evident in her training and riding style."

It concludes: "Between the years she spent working alongside some of the most recognizable names in the sport and her long list of personal accomplishments as an FEI rider, Selleck has her sights set on producing some of the world's greatest horse and rider partnerships."

© Getty Images Tom shares his daughter with his wife Jillie Mack

She recently also spoke with Beach to Barn's Jenna Steffens about her journey as a rider, and the greatest professional setback she faced — when she severely broke her leg in 2018. "Two years later, I got all the hardware taken out and got a nerve disease."

"So dealing with the mental game with that…the rewarding thing is I came back to a higher level than I had been at before. There's a lot of fear. And you want to unravel that and find a way to work through it," Hannah added.