Inside Tom Selleck's sprawling 63-acre California ranch 

Tom Selleck may be a TV titan, having starred in everything from Magnum, P.I. to Blue Bloods, but the star prefers to live a quiet life out of the spotlight on his sprawling Californian ranch.

The actor bought the 63-acre property in 1988 with his wife, Jillie Mack, for approximately $5 million, and has made it his sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood ever since.

Tom bought the estate from iconic singer and actor Dean Martin, with the home including a tennis court, a pool, a golf green, and an avocado farm.

© Online USA Inc. Tom lives on a sprawling 63-acre ranch

The avocados almost died off completely in recent years due to a devastating drought, which also killed at least 25 of the oak trees on the ranch.

"That just breaks your heart…But with the rain we've had, the sick ones are getting better, and they're all sprouting a lot of healthy growth," he told People about the loss of vegetation.

Aside from avocados, the father of two loves to plant wildflowers whenever he can. "I've planted them for years, and they bloom in cycles," he said.

Learn more about his journey to ranch life below...

"When it's coldest, one of them blooms and then another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow." He added that living on the ranch kept him "sane", as did his close bond with his wife and two kids.

Tom also enjoys spending time in his restored 1910 hunting lodge nestled near the main home. "We had a ritual at the ranch for years," he told Parade .

"It's an old hunting lodge that was built in 1910. All the Selleck family, my brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, we'd all open presents in the lodge and then go over to the house and have dinner."

© Getty His avocado crop almost died off in the devastating drought

The veteran actor loves to get out in the sun to work. "I live on a 63-acre avocado ranch," he told Good Housekeeping. "So I like to get outside and work on the farm, from fixing roads to clearing brush."

"I hate going to the gym, so sweating outdoors sure beats sitting on a stationary bike staring at my navel. And I work cheaper than anyone I could hire to do it."

Before purchasing the Spanish colonial-style home in 1988, Tom lived part-time in a Los Angeles apartment that featured a rustic, hunters lodge aesthetic.

© Jeff Kravitz The family relocated to the ranch in 1988

He bought the 1,800 square foot home after he grew tired of staying in hotels in LA while on breaks from filming Magnum, P.I. in Hawaii.

According to Architectural Digest, his apartment contained a slew of stylish touches like pipe racks, polo mallets, Persian carpets and yew and walnut cabinetry.

© Arun Nevader The family visit the hunting lodge every Christmas

The star rarely had time to spend in the lavish apartment, due to his intense filming schedule on the hit show. "You can see how much time I have for entertaining," he joked to the publication, pointing out the full bottles of whisky left over.

"That's not a complaint, because it's probably the best job I'll ever have," he added. "Still, a steady diet of [long work days] isn't healthy, because you're surrounded by people constantly telling you you're wonderful."