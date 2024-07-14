Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles reacts to England's crushing Euro 2024 defeat
King Charles reacts to England's crushing Euro 2024 defeat

The monarch issued a statement following England's defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
King Charles has sent a message of support to the England squad following a bitterly disappointing loss at the Euro 2024 final.

The squad – including star players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka – lost 2-1 to Spain during a nail-biting match in Berlin in what fans hoped would be the first major men's trophy in 58 years. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions were being cheered on by a star-studded crowd including Ed Sheeran and football legends Peter Crouch and Gareth Bale looked on, as well as Prince William and Prince George.

The King told the England team to "hold your heads high" following their defeat, issuing a message of support to Southgate and his players.

He shared: "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

King Charles told the England team to "hold your heads high" following their defeat© picture alliance
King Charles told the England team to "hold your heads high" following their defeat

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

Royal support

. George, Prince of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, react with disappointment after the final whistle. Photo: Christian © Getty
Prince William and Prince George were watching the game at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

The England team have been backed all the way by the royal family. Prince William, whose facial reactions as England lost spoke for the nation, also shared a supportive message on his social media accounts.

"This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We're all still so proud of you," he said.

Princess Sofia of Spain, King Felipe, Prince William and Prince George© Twitter
Princess Sofia of Spain and his daughter Princess Sofia were in attendance

And after England sailed through into the final, King Charles sent a personal message to the team on behalf of himself and his wife Queen Camilla.

He wrote on his social media account: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

Prince George was all of us as Spain scored in the final minutes© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock
Prince George was all of us as Spain scored in the final minutes

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

Although William missed the semi-final against the Netherlands, he was present for the quarter-final, where he watched England triumph over Switzerland on penalties. The jubilant royal was pictured punching the air as the team made it through.

