King Charles reacts to England's crushing Euro 2024 defeat

King Charles has sent a message of support to the England squad following a bitterly disappointing loss at the Euro 2024 final.

The squad – including star players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka – lost 2-1 to Spain during a nail-biting match in Berlin in what fans hoped would be the first major men's trophy in 58 years. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions were being cheered on by a star-studded crowd including Ed Sheeran and football legends Peter Crouch and Gareth Bale looked on, as well as Prince William and Prince George.

The King told the England team to "hold your heads high" following their defeat, issuing a message of support to Southgate and his players.

He shared: "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

The England team have been backed all the way by the royal family. Prince William, whose facial reactions as England lost spoke for the nation, also shared a supportive message on his social media accounts.

"This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We're all still so proud of you," he said.

And after England sailed through into the final, King Charles sent a personal message to the team on behalf of himself and his wife Queen Camilla.

He wrote on his social media account: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

Although William missed the semi-final against the Netherlands, he was present for the quarter-final, where he watched England triumph over Switzerland on penalties. The jubilant royal was pictured punching the air as the team made it through.