Critics Choice Awards 2026: 5 backstage moments you might have missed

The Hollywood director and his wife Michele died in December

During host Chelsea Handler's opening monologue, she paid tribute to late director Rob Reiner, who died in December alongside his wife Michele Singer Reiner. The comedian urged the audience to "use tonight as a reminder" of Rob and Michele's "decency".

"Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner, she said. "Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him.

"He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends."

She went on to say of the Misery and This is Spinal Tap director: "Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: Decency, and that we should all look out for each other.

"I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for," Chelsea added.