Critics Choice Awards 2026: 5 backstage moments you might have missed

But what about the moments you missed? Keep reading for some of the best behind-the-scenes action from the 21st edition of the awards, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. From Wuthering Heights stars Owen Cooper and Jacob Elordi's sweet reunion to Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys looking super loved up, here are the moments you won't have seen on screen.
Both actors star in Wuthering Heights in February
Owen Cooper and Jacob Elordi
Rising star Owen Cooper and Saltburn's Jacob Elordi were captured congratulating each other for their respective wins on Sunday night. Jacob, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Frankenstein, smiled from ear to ear as he reunited with his Wuthering Heights co-star Owen, who picked up the going for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Adolescence.
The two actors are set to share the big screen in February in Emerald Fennell's hotly anticipated adaptation of Emily Brontë's gothic classic Wuthering Heights. Jacob stars as Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie's Catherine Earnshaw, while Owen portrays a younger version of Heathcliff.
With an all-star cast, this bold reimagining of the much-loved tale, which is released just in time for Valentine's Day on 13 February, is set to be one of the biggest films of 2026.
Noah Wyle won Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt,
Ariana Grande and Noah Wyle
It's the Wicked and The Pitt crossover we didn't know we needed. Awards ceremonies often bring together an array of stars who otherwise may not have met, and Sunday's show was no different.
Noah Wyle, who won Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt, posed for a photo with Wicked star Ariana Grande, who looked stunning in a blush pink gown, teamed with a sheer lace cape.
You may also like
Both actors were nominated for awards on Sunday night
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
The Americans stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys looked super loved up as they posed for a photo backstage. Both actors were up for awards on Sunday night, with Matthew nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Beast in Me, while The Diplomat's Keri lost out to Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn for Best Actress in a Drama Series.
While neither star took home a trophy on Sunday night, if there was an award for couple goals, they certainly would have won!
The Marty Supreme star posed for a selfie with Zootopia 2 actress Taylen
Timothée Chalamet and Taylen Biggs
Did you catch this sweet moment between Timothée Chalamet and Taylen Biggs? The Zootopia 2 actress looked delighted as she smiled for a selfie with the Marty Supreme actor. How adorable!
The Hollywood director and his wife Michele died in December
A touching tribute to Rob Reiner
During host Chelsea Handler's opening monologue, she paid tribute to late director Rob Reiner, who died in December alongside his wife Michele Singer Reiner. The comedian urged the audience to "use tonight as a reminder" of Rob and Michele's "decency".
"Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner, she said. "Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him.
"He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends."
She went on to say of the Misery and This is Spinal Tap director: "Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: Decency, and that we should all look out for each other.
"I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for," Chelsea added.