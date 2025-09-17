This And Just Like That star 'didn't know' the show was ending after season 3

The last episode of And Just Like That… premiered on August 14, just two weeks after Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, announced that she was officially hanging up Carrie Bradshaw's Manolo Blahniks. She wrote to her 10 million Instagram followers: "Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all." And while the announcement was a surprise to many fans of the show – including myself – the rapid ending of the Sex and the City sequel shocked stars of the show as well.

During an appearance on the Wednesday, September 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Kristin Davis, 60, revealed she was just as shocked as everyone else when she learned that And Just Like That… was ending. When Drew Barrymore asked Kristin if the cast was aware of the upcoming ending, the actress responded: "Definitely true, didn't know."

Kristin Davis gives Drew Barrymore a gift

Kristin continued: "Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part. But I just assumed that we were gonna keep going. That's how I am, you know what I mean?"

© HBO Charlotte and Harry are couple goals

The actress is best known for playing Charlotte York. Kristin portrayed the Upper East Side art dealer for six seasons on Sex and the City, in both of the series' movies, and of course, on And Just Like That…. She shared her reaction to the show's ending to Instagram writing: "It's hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me…in my mind, Charlotte will be living her life in her own glorious way." In January of this year, Kristin launched the Are You a Charlotte podcast, where she focuses on the series, sharing behind the scenes insights with her guests.

© HBO Max Carrie Bradshaw ended AJLT with her cat Shoe by her side

The decision to conclude And Just Like That… after three seasons came from Sarah Jessica and the show's showrunner Michael Patrick King, who also confirmed the news to his Instagram. He wrote: "And Just Like That… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City university is coming to an end." Michael continued: "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season."

© Sky, MAX Charlotte made a new friend, Lisa Todd Wexley, in AJLT

News of the show ending could have rocked Kristin, who has embodied Charlotte York for almost three decades. But she seemed to take it in stride. During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kristin gifted Drew one of Charlotte's very own necklaces, calling Drew "one of our most special fans." The necklace had a gold cherry that she wore in the original series.

© Sky, WarnerMedia Direct, MAX Miranda dated Che Diaz during the first two seasons

The other member of the And Just Like That… trio was Cynthia Nixon, 59. She played Miranda Hobbes in both the original and the sequel and shared her reaction to the story finally coming to a close to Instagram. "I can't believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over," Cynthia wrote. "It has been such a delight from start to finish.