Inside Tim Allen's sprawling $1.4m Hollywood Hills home he shares with actress wife

Tim Allen has called his Hollywood Hills abode 'home' since he snapped it up for a relatively reasonable $1.4 million in 2012.

The Shifting Gears star's impressive property is located just off famous Mulholland Drive and boasts three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a stunning canyon view.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 jaw-dropping celebrity homes

The home spans over 2,604 square feet and features an open floor plan that connects the living room, dining room, and den, and boasts French doors and expansive glass windows that offer a spectacular view of the surrounding canyons.

The interior mixes modern elements with classic accents and boasts luxurious amenities like state-of-the-art appliances in the chef's kitchen and custom cabinetry alongside a stone island that seats 10.

For entertainment there is a home theater and sound systems throughout the house, or a relaxing private spa and fitness center.

Tim's spacious master suite offers panoramic views and an en-suite bathroom with premium fixtures, a deep soaking tub, and a rain shower.

© Urban Splatter Tim bought his home for $1.4m in 2012

The extensive outdoor space is just as impressive with landscaped gardens, sprawling lawns, an outside deck with a fire pit, a water feature, a private pool, and an outdoor shower.

Tim's house is also sustainable with solar panels and water-efficient irrigation systems that promote eco-friendly practices.

© Urban Splatter Tim Allen's house offers the ultimate privacy

The actor lives with his actress wife Jane Hajduk, whom he married in 2006 after five years of dating, and their 15-year-old daughter Elizabeth.

Tim – whose real name is Timothy Alan Dick – also has an adult daughter, Katherine Dick, from his previous marriage to his college sweetheart, Laura Deibel. They were married for 15 years before they split in 1999 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2003.

Tim and Jane married in Grand Lake, Colorado, on October 7, 2006, during an intimate, outdoor ceremony witnessed by just their family.

Sharing the secret to the success of their 18-year marriage in 2024, the couple admitted communication is key. "We talk,” Jane told People. Tim added: "That’s right, we talk. We do. And we're good buddies."

Tim and Jane have appeared in several movies together including the 2001 comedy-drama Joe Somebody and 2016's The Shaggy Dog and Zoom.

© Getty Images Tim with his wife Jane and daughter Elizabeth

Jane has also appeared in numerous TV shows like Benchmarks, Chicago Hope, NCIS, and Monk.

Their daughter has shown an interest in following in her parent's footsteps and appeared in the 2022 Disney+ show, The Santa Clauses as her dad's character Scott Calvin’s 13-year-old daughter, Sandra.

Speaking about Elizabeth's audition on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022, Tim said: "I just wanted her to read and say 'Hi, Santa!’ as a Christmas gift as an elf. Just walk by once. Just for my wife and I to have.

© Getty Images Elizabeth is following in her parents' footsteps

"She's great in school, my daughter's real good in sports. We just didn't want her getting into [Hollywood, but] she read it so well."

Tim also recalled the acting advice he gave his daughter ahead of her first role, telling People: "The advice I gave to my daughter Elizabeth is that the writers, producers, and crew have the most important roles on a production.

"Being an actor is a wonderful craft, but we are just a part of a teamwork experience."