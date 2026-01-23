The Traitors star James Baker's family life away from the cameras

One of the few remaining Faithfuls, James Baker has managed to escape the clutches of the Traitors. After coming this far, the 38-year-old gardener has made it into the grand final, airing tonight (23 January) on BBC One at 8:30pm. As season four draws to a close, James could walk away with a piece of the £120,000 prize fund, which he intends to spend on his family. "We haven't been abroad for many years, so I'd love a family holiday," he told the BBC.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry James Baker could take home a piece of the £120,000 prize fund

"I'd buy a camper van or a motor home too. I'm the only driver in my house. I drive two teenage girls, my partner and my son all to their jobs and education. We need another driver, and my stepdaughter is learning to drive. It would pay for her car too, and give her some freedom."

When he's not figuratively fighting for his life at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, James, who resides in Weymouth, is a devoted family man, often posting about his loved ones on Instagram. Here, we take a look at his life away from the cameras…

James Baker's family life

While James has shared very few details about his partner, he has posted photos of his "better half" on his Instagram account. The pair, who live together, have created a beautiful blended family, with James acting as a stepfather to her two teenage daughters. Equally private when it comes to his son, James has refrained from sharing his name on social media.

Giving fans a rare insight into his life as a dad, James has revealed that his kids made him an incredibly thoughtful handmade gift. "Here's a shield my children made for me, which I carried with me to the Castle," he captioned a sweet snap. "How to attempt to shield yourself from murder for the rest of your time in the game in one devious swoop? Like in episode 7, that's how!"

James's passion for music

While James works as a gardener, he's also a passionate musician and regularly uploads new tracks on YouTube. His bio on the platform reads: "I'm James, a guitar pop, brit rock, indie, alternative singer/songwriter from Weymouth, right down on the South Coast of England.

"Influenced by the sea, the sun, the sand, The Sights, The Shins, Supergrass, The La's, Bluetones, Lightning Seeds, Oasis, Squeeze, The Housemartins to name a fair few! After years of being in bands, I am now working through solo projects in a small recording space @pastrecordings in my hometown."