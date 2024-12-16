Yellowstone fans left divided by 'worst ever' season finale

Yellowstone has officially come to an end, but its final chapter has left fans with mixed emotions. The Paramount Network hit, which captured viewers' hearts and dominated screens since its 2018 debut, aired its highly-anticipated finale on Sunday, bringing closure to the Dutton family saga—or at least to this chapter.

The dramatic final episode wrapped up several key storylines, but as always with Yellowstone, there were unexpected twists, emotional farewells, and lingering questions.

Most notably, Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, made a monumental decision that altered the future of the iconic Yellowstone ranch. Kayce’s plan to “save the ranch” turned out to be one of sacrifice.

He sold the sprawling property back to its rightful owners, the Broken Rock Indians, for the price his ancestors paid when they first took the land in 1883—$1.25 an acre. In total, the historic Montana ranch was handed over for just $1.1 million, a symbolic sum for the largest ranch in the state.

Meanwhile, Beth Dutton, played by the incomparable Kelly Reilly, kept her word and dealt with her brother Jamie, portrayed by Wes Bentley. In a move that shocked many fans, Jamie became the final unfortunate soul to be left at the infamous train station, Yellowstone’s ominous burial ground for those who cross the Duttons. Beth’s vengeance was cold and calculated, cementing her legacy as one of television’s most complex and ruthless characters.

As the dust settled, Beth and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) started a new chapter by purchasing a brand-new ranch, setting the stage for what’s next in their lives.

Kayce, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) retained ownership of the East Camp portion of Yellowstone, while the remainder of the land returned to the Broken Rock reservation.

Though the finale delivered closure, it wasn’t without controversy. Fans flocked to social media to share their reactions, and it’s safe to say opinions were divided.

Some viewers were deeply moved, praising the conclusion as poetic and fitting, while others were less than impressed, comparing it unfavorably to the infamous Game of Thrones finale.

One disappointed fan, @JustinRaley_15, declared, “It is official. Game of Thrones is no longer the worst final season of any TV show ever. Yellowstone has taken that award.

What a disaster of a final season. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV.” Another user, Michael Vitale (@RealVampireMike), shared his simple yet scathing review, tweeting: “Dumb ending #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV.”

Not everyone was quick to criticize, though. Some fans speculated about what the finale might mean for the future of the Yellowstone franchise. User @njramen pondered, “? hm, after that finale, i wonder what the premise of the next season/Beth and Rip’s spinoff will be. i guess we’ll see.”

Paramount had anticipated the appetite for more Yellowstone, officially greenlighting a spin-off series featuring Rip and Beth just last week.

The couple’s fresh start on their newly-purchased ranch provides plenty of material for future drama, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the fierce and fiery Beth Dutton and her steadfast cowboy husband.

The Yellowstone universe has already proven to be incredibly successful, with spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 captivating audiences with their historical storytelling. Taylor Sheridan, the creative genius behind the Yellowstone empire, also has other projects in the works, including 6666, which focuses on the iconic Four Sixes Ranch, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Recently, Kelly Reilly spoke about the possibility of reprising her role as Beth in a spin-off series. In a candid interview with Town & Country, the actress reflected on her journey with the character and hinted at what could come next. "I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I’m not clinging to her. I’m happy to put her back in her padlocked box," Kelly shared, acknowledging the emotional weight of saying goodbye to such an intense role.

However, Kelly didn’t rule out returning as Beth if the story felt right."“I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor, you’re like, ‘Ooh, let me at that,’” she admitted. With a twinkle of humor, she even quipped: “Wouldn’t it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"