Harrison Ford and Jason Segel return for Shrinking season 2 in heartfelt new trailer

The trailer for Shrinking season two has finally landed, and we couldn't be more excited! Created by Emmy Award winning stars Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, the 12-episode second season is set to premiere on Apple TV+ from October 16, so cancel your plans and set your calendars! The show will then air weekly until it's finale on 25 December.

The story follows a grieving therapist who decides that he is going to start telling his clients exactly what he thinks of them, to varying levels of success. The synopsis reads: "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."

WATCH: Shrinking is back for season two - see the full trailer

While Brett is one of the talented writers behind the show, fans can be excited as the actor will also guest star in the show this year. Who's ready for the return of Roy Kent?! Stars including Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley are also set to appear.

Harrison has previously spoken about his love for the show, which had a hugely positive response from viewers and critics alike. Chatting to Variety, he said: "There are people who improvise as though it was an exercise in egos. That never happens with this bunch. Work is really important to everybody that’s here.

Are you looking forward to Shrinking season 2?

"This mixture of comedy and pathos and really emotional stuff, it gives you a sense of responsibility for the things you’re communicating and how you’re communicating. I think that that shows up on screen, and it shows up in the work these people do every day and how they do it. I had never done anything like this before and it was like suddenly recognizing what I’ve always wanted [acting] to be."

Brett also touched on what to expect from season two after - and spoilers here - Jimmy slept with Gaby, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I dunno if you’ve ever slept with a friend. It’s challenging… I’m not sure how many people would advise you to start a romantic relationship with your deceased best friend's husband."

The Apple TV+ show is back in October

Jason added: "Jimmy is reeling from the fact that he has lost the love of his life, made a ton of mistakes in the aftermath, and really isn't ready to be in a relationship. Gaby is in a different place, and that'll come to a head.”

Fans have spoken about their excitement for season two, with one writing: "Can’t wait for season 2 of #Shrinking absolutely LOVED season 1!" Another person added: "Thank you we needed this." A third person joked: "I do not know peace unless Christa Miller is on my tv playing someone’s wildly, inappropriately overbearing neighbor."