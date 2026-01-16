Our favorite Star Wars' actors then-and-now: see the stars today

The now revered actor, Harrison Ford, was 35 when A New Hope premiered and he starred as Han Solo. The role launched him into stardom. Soon after the original Star Wars trilogy was released, Harrison landed a role in another blockbuster franchise – Indiana Jones.

"At that point in my career, it didn't matter to me that the film would become hugely successful and end up changing movie history. But I was grateful because it changed my life. I had opportunities that extended beyond director George Lucas' and my success in making that film. It gave me freedom and opportunities that I never had imagined I might have," Harrison reflected to The Inquirer in 2023.

In his 62-year-career, Harrison's been nominated for an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, five Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. And he's still acting. The now 83-year-old stars in AppleTV+'s Shrinking.

Outside of film and television, Harrison has been in several relationships. He's been married three times, to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004, and to Calista Flockhart, whom he married in 2010. And Harrison is the father of five children – Ben, 59, Willard, 56, Malcolm, 38, Georgia, 35, and Liam, 25.