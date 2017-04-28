8 books Reese Witherspoon is bringing to life on screen

You might like...
-
33 show-stopping celebrity dining rooms we want for Christmas: From Amanda Holden to Drew Barrymore
-
The best celebrity Halloween decor and crafts from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon
It's nearly Halloween and as we get ready make our homes look as autumnal as possible, we've been keeping an eye on the celebrities who have...
-
20 celebrity autobiography books you won't want to put down
While we love a novel, there's nothing quite like getting stuck into a candid celebrity memoir that reveals the real person behind the persona....
-
The beauty and makeup looks from Oscars 2021 you don't want to miss
-
The best Oscars moments you didn't see on TV
There was lots going on when the cameras weren't rolling!