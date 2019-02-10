The Favourite actress Olivia Colman's best work...

﻿
olivia colman in the favourite
Photo: © Rex
With The Favourite nominated for a 2019 BAFTA for Best Film, it's no surprise that Olivia Colman has also been nominated for her role as Queen Anne in the period film. Olivia's award and nomination history are spectacular, most notably her two Golden Globe Awards for The Night Manager and The Favourite. Olivia has come a long way since studying primary teaching at Cambridge. In preparation for this weekend's British Academy Film Awards, HELLO! are taking a look at some of Olivia's best work.

Films

The Favourite

The Favourite is a 2018 period film of a Queen's decline and two cousins who take part in a game, fighting for favour with devasting consequences. The film examines the relationship between the cousins, played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, as they compete to become the favourite of Queen Anne. The film has received impressive praise, nominated for five Golden Globe Awards including Best Picture and ten Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards. As of 6 Feburary 2019, The Favourite has grossed in total $63.4million.

olivia colman in tyrannosaur
Photo: © Rex
Tyrannosaur

Tyrannosaur, released in 2011, is the first feature film directed by Paddy Considine. The film focuses on the relationship of two individuals bought together through circumstance. Joseph is an unemployed alcoholic and Hannah is a Christian worker at a charity shop, the potential helping hand that Joseph needs, however as the pair develop their relationship, Hannah's secrets are also revealed. GQ magazine stated the movie was: "The best British film of the year."

olivia colman in hot fuzz
Photo: © Rex
TV work

Hot Fuzz

The 2007 action comedy film starring Simon Pegg made £7.1million in the first week it was released in the United Kingdom. Olivia starred as PC Doris Thatcher, a colleague of PC Nicholas Angel, an over-achieving officer of the London Metropolitan Police who is promoted to work as a Sergeant in the quiet village of Sandford in Gloucestershire.

olivia colman in the crown
Photo: © Rex
The Crown

Although series three has yet to air, HELLO! couldn't help but mention the programme in the list of Olivia's notable work as we know it will be fantastic. The historical drama series that is exclusive to Netflix focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that Olivia Colman will play, replacing Claire Foy. At the time of writing, the release date for the third series had not been announced though the second series was available from 2017.

olivia colman in the night manager
Photo: © Rex
The Night Manager

Olivia Colman plays Angela Burr in the television series based on the novel by John le Carré where her character recruits a hotel night manager and former British soldier to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle. Olivia won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series. The series was a success, winning 11 of their 36 nominated awards including two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

