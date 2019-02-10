The Favourite actress Olivia Colman's best work...

With The Favourite nominated for a 2019 BAFTA for Best Film, it's no surprise that Olivia Colman has also been nominated for her role as Queen Anne in the period film. Olivia's award and nomination history are spectacular, most notably her two Golden Globe Awards for The Night Manager and The Favourite. Olivia has come a long way since studying primary teaching at Cambridge. In preparation for this weekend's British Academy Film Awards, HELLO! are taking a look at some of Olivia's best work.
Films
The Favourite
The Favourite is a 2018 period film of a Queen's decline and two cousins who take part in a game, fighting for favour with devasting consequences. The film examines the relationship between the cousins, played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, as they compete to become the favourite of Queen Anne. The film has received impressive praise, nominated for five Golden Globe Awards including Best Picture and ten Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards. As of 6 Feburary 2019, The Favourite has grossed in total $63.4million.