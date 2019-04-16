Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans

You might like...
-
5 Game of Thrones plots abandoned by the show
-
8 seriously plausible Game of Thrones theories you need to know about before season 8
-
The hidden detail you might have missed from the Game of Thrones trailer
An excited scream was heard around the world on Tuesday after the long awaited full-length trailer for the last ever season of Game of Thrones was...
-
Game of Thrones then versus now: season eight's new photos compared to season one
-
Ant and Dec: A look back at their friendship over the years