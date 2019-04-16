﻿
5 Photos | Film

Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans

The royals in real life are big fans of the royals in Westeros!

...
Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans
You're reading

Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans

1/5
Next

Everybody Loves Raymond actress Georgia Engel dies aged 70
got-jon
Photo: © Sky
1/5

Game of Thrones is finally back for its eighth and final season, and it looks like even real-life royalty are tuning in to discover who will sit on the Iron Throne of Westeros by the end of the show. While the royal family have seriously hectic schedules, some of them still find the time to settle in with the hugely popular fantasy box set – and we can't blame them! Find out which members of the royal family have revealed that they love Game of Thrones…

got-william
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

Prince William

Prince William has revealed that he loves watching Game of Thrones, but only after his three children are in bed, of course! Joined by his wife, Kate, on Radio 1, the pair revealed that the fantasy show is a popular one in their household, with William saying: "We've watched Homeland, big fans of Homeland. Game of Thrones we’ve watched as well. Seems like everyone has watched Game of Thrones." He added to DJ Adele Roberts that it was "worth a watch".

got-kate-middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

The Duchess of Cambridge

As well as settling in to watch the boxsets with her husband, Kate also had serious fangirl moments meeting members of the cast. During a trip to Germany, she met Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H’ghar in the series. Speaking about their meeting, Tom revealed that both Kate and William tried to find out spoilers, saying: "They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every [season]. They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long-running series."

got-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

The Queen

Although it is unclear whether the Queen has managed to catch up on all seven seasons, the monarch did make sure to include a visit to the Game of Thrones set in Belfast during a visit to Northern Ireland. The royal and her husband, Prince Philip, met several members of the cast, and Her Majesty took a good look at the Iron Throne prop, though declined to sit in it. Speaking about her decision not to sit on the throne, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained on Late Night with Seth Myers: "Apparently the Queen of England is not allowed to sit on a foreign thrones. This is an esoteric rule we didn’t know about until that moment."

got-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

The Duchess of Cornwall

It was revealed that Camilla was a big fan of the show by none other than the King of the North himself, Kit Harington! Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "Me and my brother got invited to Wimbledon, as you do, and a Royal was hosting, we didn't know which Royal it was, and it was the Duchess of Cornwall and she was hosting it. And we got sat with her, me and my brother, and she leant over the table and said 'Are you dead?' No word of a lie. I was playing a corpse... I won't tell you how many episodes I'm lying dead but it's enough that I was out there for quite a while."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...