Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants revealed – meet them here!

Since the new series of Great British Bake Off is just around the corner, we think it's about time that we meet the new group of bakers! This is the youngest group that the Bake Off tent has ever seen, and range from geography teachers to fitness instructors! Check out everything you need to know about the new gang here…
Alice, 28
A geography teacher from London, Alice got into baking following a back operation for scoliosis. She perfected the fruit pavlova while she was attending art school in New Zealand during her early 20s, before returning to the UK to train to be a geography teacher. Expect geographical cakes from Alice, since she uses her cakes in her lessons to demonstrate everything from coastal erosion to volcanic activity! According to the baker, her style is intricate and delicate, full of flavour and enthusiasm – and has to make people go ‘wow!’
Speaking about going into the tent, she said: "I have wanted to be in Bake Off ever since the show has started, but I wasn’t really good enough when I was 18. To be on such a big show doing something that you are passionate about is a huge thing. I also felt that to be accepted into the tent gave me the confidence to feel that I could bake. It was a dream come true!"