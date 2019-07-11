﻿
16 Photos | Film

Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? Strictly's Oti Mabuse and more

The show will air this summer

Imelda Staunton reveals 'overwhelming' experience of meeting mother of murder victim for A Confession
Photo: © BBC
Celebrity MasterChef starts on Monday 2 September - and we can't wait! The stars of this year's show were unveiled in July, with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse being one of the first contestants to be named. Masterchef announced the news on their official Instagram account, writing: "We are SO excited to be able to reveal that #Strictly Come Dancing star @OtiMabuse will be waltzing her way into Celebrity #MasterChefUK this summer! Full line up to be revealed soon…"

Death in Paradise actress Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey in the Caribbean crime drama, was also announced on the same day. Let's take a look at the full line-up…

Oti Mabuse

Best known as one of the nation's favourite pro dancers on Strictly, Oti, 28, has been paired with the likes of Danny Mac, Jonnie Peacock and most recently Graeme Swann on the BBC dance contest. This summer, Oti, who was also a captain on The Greatest Dancer, will be hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her culinary skills in the famous MasterChef kitchen.

elizabeth-bourgine-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
2/16

Elizabeth Bourgine

Fans will recognise 62-year-old French actress Elizabeth as restaurateur Catherine Bordey in Death in Paradise.

joey-essex-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
3/16

Joey Essex

The former TOWIE star is sure to provide some laughs in the MasterChef kitchen.

ian-beale-masterchef
4/16

Adam Woodyatt

EastEnders' Ian Beale is leaving behind Kathy's Cafe, Beale's Plaice chippy and Walford East restaurant for the real MasterChef kitchen.

vicky-pattinson-masterchef
5/16

Vicky Pattinson

After much speculation, viewers will be pleased to hear that Geordie Shore star Vicky is joining the show.

josie-long-masterchef
6/16

Josie Long

We're counting on comedian Josie to bring many laughs into the kitchen!

rickie-masterchef
7/16

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie is best known as one third of radio trio Rickie, Melvin and Charlie. Together, they presented the Kiss 100 Breakfast show before moving to BBC Radio 1 this year.

zandra-rhodes-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
8/16

Zandra Rhodes

Fashion designer Dame Zandra will be swapping her studio for the kitchen. We can't wait to see her fabulous getups!

martha-reeves-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
9/16

Martha Reeves

Lead singer of Motown girl group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, the 77-year-old pop star and former politician is hoping to impress the judges.

andy-grant-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
10/16

Andy Grant

Retired middle distance runner Andy is also throwing his hat into the ring.

kellie-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
11/16

Kellie Maloney

She's usually spotted ringside, but this summer, boxing manager and promoter Kellie is swapping the stands for the kitchen.

dillian-whyte-masterchef
Photo: © BBC
12/16

Dillian Whyte

Joining Kellie is heavyweight boxing champ Dillian, 31.

mim-shaikh-masterchef
13/16

Mim Shaikh

Fans may be used to listening to the BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter, but Mim will be stepping in front of the camera for Celebrity MasterChef.

neil-ruddock-masterchef
14/16

Neil Ruddock

Former footballer Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, 51, will be showing off his culinary skills.

tomas-masterchef
15/16

Tomasz Schafernaker

The BBC Weather presenter is swapping one studio for another!

judge-jules-masterchef
16/16

Judge Jules

The DJ is also hoping to impress in the MasterChef kitchen.

