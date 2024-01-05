Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse shares new family snap after revealing she’s 'traumatised' following incident with baby daughter

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has admitted that she was left "traumatised" after a first with her first child - and we’re sure all parents have had the same experience at one time or another!

Taking to Instagram Stories, Oti revealed that she and her husband Marius Iepure, had the shock of their first "poonami" incident after her baby daughter had an accident outside of her nappy!

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off blossoming bump in gorgeous powder blue dress

In the caption, she wrote: "First official poonami. I am traumatised. My parents on the other hand are the happiest grandparents on Earth. I SCREAMED. It came up to her neck. My mom: ‘What a beautiful colour of poop.’ Me: STRESSED."

Speaking to the camera, she continued: "What was that? What just happened?"

Oti Mabuse talks first 'poonami' with baby daughter

All is well with the new mum, as a few hours later she posted a photo of herself and Marius with their baby, with both her husband and the baby girl sound asleep, and captioned: "Now I know why I have 2 shoulders… to hold up the loved ones."

Oti and Marius announced the wonderful news that they had welcomed their first child together on social media over Christmas. Sharing a snap of themselves cradling their baby girl, Oti wrote: "Merry Christmas Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones."

© Instagram Oti Mabuse looking at her newborn daughter

She announced the exciting news that she was expecting a baby back in August in a post which read: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy.

© Instagram Oti with her mother Dudu and her newborn daughter

"This obviously was a huge adjustment for my body, mental health and stamina and came with another huge but beautiful life lesson. I am creating a human being and whatever my body needs I should listen to it. But now that I can walk, run [and] lift weights again… I'm excited to get active again."

© Instagram Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iapure have welcomed their first child this Christmas

While enjoying their newborn baby bubble, Oti and her husband took to social media to deny that photos circulating on social media were of her and her husband saying: "So apparently, this is me and Marius. I don't know how you guys got this photo, but this lady has time to moisturise her skin! She has time to get that wig done, laced. She's got time for earrings! This lady doesn’t!

"Look at this guy. Baby? This guy has slept. This one is up at 4 am! And whose baby's that? The internet is internetting! Who are these people?"