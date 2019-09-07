Who has won Strictly Come Dancing through the years? From Kelvin Fletcher to Stacey Dooley

Series 15 - Joe McFadden and Katya Jones
Joe McFadden and Katya Jones were crowned the winners of the Strictly 2017 series. The Holby City actor, 43, was speechless when his name was announced by host Tess Daly. The pair had been awarded their first 40 mark of the series during the finale, so to win the competition was the icing on the cake. Joe beat celebrity contestants Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson and Alexandra Burke.
Joe said: "Oh my goodness! It's completely surreal! We did it!" as he hugged his dance partner Katya. Claudia Winkleman then asked Joe: "Joe McFadden, when you arrived here 13 weeks ago, would you ever, ever, have imagined that you'd be taking that home?"
Joe replied: "Not in a million years. It feels completely surreal and I'm so in awe of everyone who started all those weeks ago. We've all become such a tight unit and I love them all to bits. Every one of us here are winners because we've gotten here."
Joe said of Katya: "And this woman is the most amazing woman. Thanks you so much for sticking with me and persevering and being the most amazing artist and dancer and counsellor and slave driver. She's amazing, utterly, utterly, amazing." An overwhelmed Katya replied: "We did it! We did it!!"