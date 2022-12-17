What time is the Strictly Come Dancing final on? Find out when to tune into the grand finale

We can't believe we've reached the end of another series of Strictly Come Dancing. It feels like only yesterday we were crowning the 2021 champions and now another lucky couple are coming for the title and the iconic Glitterball trophy.

After an epic series consisting of 15 celebrities working solidly on their Ballroom and Latin skills for the past several weeks, the series is down just four couples. But who will win? And when will we find out?

VIDEO: Strictly stars react emotionally to landing a place in the final

Loading the player...

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing final on TV?

The grand finale kicks off on BBC One on Saturday 17 December at 7:05 pm and runs until 9.35 pm. Given it's the final, there'll be no results show so we'll find out the winner shortly before the episode wraps.

The final episode will see Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu battle it out in the hope of being named the 2022 champions.

Who will be crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

What can we expect from the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Like previous years, the final will be a huge episode packed full of incredible routines. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will return to their seats to give their praise – or critique – to each routine and provide scores, however, these will be just for guidance. The winner will be decided entirely by public vote.

The 2022 line-up will be back for a special routine

Each couple will perform a routine of their choice from their time on the show as well as a routine handpicked from the judges. They will also perform their Showdances towards the end as a final push to nabbing enough votes to win.

Elsewhere in the show, Florence and the Machine will be performing and the full cast of 2022 will be back for a very special group performance.

You can find the full information on each of the dancer's schedule for the final below…

Helen and Gorka

Couple's favourite: Couple's Choice (Mein Herr from Cabaret)

Judges' pick: Jive

Showdance to Shine by Emeli Sande

Helen and Gorka will perform their Jive again

Fleur and Vito

Couple's favourite: Couple's Choice (Destiny's Child Megamix)

Judges' pick: Samba

Showdance to Find Me by Sigma ft. Birdy

Fleur and Vito will perform their Couple's Choice

Hamza and Jowita

Couple's favourite: Couple's Choice (Jerusalema)

Judges' pick: Salsa

Showdance to Let's Face the Music and Dance by Irving Berlin

Hamza and Jowita during their epic Salsa

Molly and Carlos

Couple's favourite: Rumba

Molly and Carlos will perform their Rumba

Judges' pick: Quickstep

Showdance to Kiss/1999 by Prince

