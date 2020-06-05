Love Island Australia: meet the contestants

With the summer version of Love Island cancelled thanks to the lockdown, we have but one choice if we are to spend the majority of our summer months addicted to villa drama: we must tune into the Australian version of the hit show instead. Hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott (sorry Iain Sterling), the series will follow a gorgeous gang of Aussies as they couple up in Mallorca. Find out everything you need to know about the contestants here...
Millie, 24
Animal handler Millie is from Sydney and sounds like quite the party girl! She said: "I'm the star of everyone's Snapchat stories, screaming my head off, dancing on tables, running through water fountains, breaking my shoes... I can be convinced to do just about anything for a laugh, I haven't found my limit yet." Hmmm, Georgia Steele 2.0 perhaps? There's only one way to find out!