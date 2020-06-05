﻿
10 Photos | Film

Love Island Australia: meet the contestants

The Aussie group will be finding love in a villa in Mallorca

love-island-millie
1/10

With the summer version of Love Island cancelled thanks to the lockdown, we have but one choice if we are to spend the majority of our summer months addicted to villa drama: we must tune into the Australian version of the hit show instead. Hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott (sorry Iain Sterling), the series will follow a gorgeous gang of Aussies as they couple up in Mallorca. Find out everything you need to know about the contestants here...

Millie, 24 

Animal handler Millie is from Sydney and sounds like quite the party girl! She said: "I'm the star of everyone's Snapchat stories, screaming my head off, dancing on tables, running through water fountains, breaking my shoes... I can be convinced to do just about anything for a laugh, I haven't found my limit yet." Hmmm, Georgia Steele 2.0 perhaps? There's only one way to find out!

love-grant
2/10

Grant, 22

Canberra-based Grant is a tradie, and doesn't like it when people question him about finding love. That being said, he is hoping to find his "future wife" on Love Island. He lives at home with his parents, and is such a big Elvis fan that his nickname is Elvis. He is after someone who is confident, tanned, and loves going to the gym and enjoying life in general. 

love-island-cassidy
3/10

Cassidy, 23

Cassidy hails from Melbourne and works as a barmaid. She loves reading romance novels, is a tomboy and can be "socially awkward". She was previously in a four-year relationship, but has been single for the last two years. So who is her type on paper? They have to back laid back, tattooed and sporty. 

love-island-charlie
4/10

Charlie, 22 

Charlie hails from Sydney and is one of eight children. He can play guitar, sing and represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games. His longest relationship was five months, and he has said he wants to go on Love Island to focus solely on finding love instead of his rugby career. 

love-island-natasha
5/10

Natasha, 24

A beautician from Perth, Natasha is struggling to find a spark with anyone in the real world, so is hoping the villa of love will help her out. She is stubborn, hates being called fake and has "never been embarrassed about anything". She's after a tall, muscular guy who preferably owns a boat. Fair enough Natasha. 

love-island-eden
6/10

Eden, 25

Prison guard Eden can give "a hell of a lap dance" and is a big fan of boxing. Taylor likes boxing! Interesting... He is looking for a girl who has a "wild personality" adding that his type "must have big boobs, big booty, and all round good body". He also admits to having high standards and is going on Love Island to find someone who will match them. Good luck there Eden!

love-island-erin
7/10

Erin, 23

Melbourne-based Erin said: "I want to find love but I bet I don't as all the guys will be so hot, I'll just want to make out with every single one of them." That's the spirit Erin! The half-Portuguese nurse has been single for nine months and is after muscular Disney fanatics. 

love-island-taylor
8/10

Taylor, 21

A finalist for Miss Universe 2015, Taylor says: "I am hard to handle at times but when I am in love I will do anything to make that person happy." Aw! Taylor is an amateur boxer, and says her family need to approve of who she brings home. She's been single for a year, and is after a blonde-haired, blue-eyed beau. 

love-island-josh
9/10

Josh, 25

Working in sports admin, Sydney-based Josh has admitted to having a "wandering eye". Ding ding ding, we've found our resident bad boy! He says: "[I] have a fascination with all women. A girl will fall in love with me on the first date and I with her, but I may fall in love three times that night." Oh Josh. Apparently the worst thing he has ever done is tell a mate he wouldn't get with their girlfriend, and then he did. OH JOSH. He also, incidentally, loves anything about space travel. 

love-island-justin
10/10

Justin, 27 

Melbourne-based Justin says: "Have the balance between modelling and as a concreter for my dad's business is like sharing my masculinity and femininity." Yeah okay, Justin! He never dates because he worries about rejection, and says he has struggled to find the one thanks to his demanding career. He is after an elegant woman who is fit, motivated, loyal and funny. 

