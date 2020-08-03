﻿
Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens 

Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens 
Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens 

Garden Rescue
Viewers have been loving BBC's Garden Rescue, which sees presenters Harry and David Rich and Charlie Dimmock go head to head on the show to create their client's dream garden and turn it into something beautiful. And now they're fronting a brand new edition of the show, Garden Rescue: Top of the Plots!

The new spin-off will see them reveal their favourite makeovers over the years. But when they're not busy on the show improving other people's outdoor spaces, what about the stars' own backyards? Check out their beautiful creations here for the ultimate inspiration...

The Rich Brothers
Harry and David Rich 

The brothers have a joint Instagram account, and shared a snap of them enjoying lockdown isolation by spending time hanging outside on a new Habitat garden table surrounded by foliage. The snap was captioned: "With more time to sit and enjoy the garden why not perch the peach on something proper." 

The Rich Brothers
In another photo, Harry and his daughter Indigo are showing off the gorgeous surroundings of their cottage home while stood in front of a stunning tree full of red leaves, with the caption reading: "Work has begun in the garden. Harry and Indigo below the crimson flowers of the flowering currant." They shared a snap of another garden tree in an earlier post, and wrote: "Hamamelis x intermedia ‘Jelena’. Beautiful colour and scent in winter." 

Garden Rescue
In late May, the brothers revealed that their efforts in the garden back in 2019 were starting to show with an album of snaps, writing: "First year after planting and the gardens really beginning to find its way." Their followers were blown away with the lovely outdoors, with one writing: "So gorgeous," while another added: "Stunning." 

Charlie Dimmock
Charlie Dimmock

Since Charlie doesn't have public social media, we can only imagine what her garden is like. However, according to the former Ground Force star, her own yard is a bit of a mess! Chatting to the Express, she said she had big plans to improve it after finishing filming her gardening show. She said: "I’m going to try and make my garden look good because I’ve been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area! In the autumn, I’m tackling my garden; I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on." 

Garden Rescue
Lucinda Lawrence

You may have recognise Lucinda's voice, since she has provided the voiceover for Garden Rescue since 2017. Whether she was already an aspiring gardener, or was inspired by the series, it appears that the star has been trying her hand at gardening during lockdown, and has shared several snaps of her efforts. In one photo where she is working on her garden, she joked: "Stop looking at my loppers you. #foliage #loppers #findthatview #gardeninginlockdown." 

Garden Rescue
She also shared a snap of herself with a watering can in front of a low slate wall and daffodils, writing: "Monday mornings feel like a fresh start. This is actually last Tuesday but just dragging out that content you know? #wateringcan #howdoesyourgardengrow #stayhome." 

