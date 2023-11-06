Monty Don has reassured his concerned fans after he revealed a setback at his home in Herefordshire recently.

The Gardeners' World presenter, who often posts beautiful photos of his picturesque garden and surrounding area on social media, took to his Instagram account to share how his garden was still flooded after the recent bout of bad weather.

Monty's picture showed one part of his garden being completely water-logged but insisted that there was no need to worry about potential damage. "Still a little flooding, but going down and we are well used to it," the 68-year-old said, adding: "It does no damage, other than turn grass paths into mud."

The comments section was soon filled with remarks from his fans who were pleased to hear that Monty's sanctuary would only be minorly affected by the water.

"Hope it doesn't cause too much damage to the bulbs," wrote a fan. Another said: "Terrible. Hope the beautiful garden remains."

© Instagram Monty Don shared the extent of the flood on his Instagram

A third added: "Oh my word, you do a remarkable job keeping us posted with beautiful photos of your garden after all that flooding & yes your [sic] used to it and say.... here we go again."

A fourth wrote: "It looks good at the same time, but it's also sad. I am glad that no damage is caused."

Shortly after sharing his garden update, Monty posted a video showing the silver lining of a flooded field. The broadcaster wrote: "Flooded fields = fantastic fun!" to accompany a video of his gorgeous golden retriever, Ned, bounding through the water.

© Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Monty Don

The BBC presenter and horticulturist is no doubt cherishing his time with his dog, Ned, and his other two pooches, Yorkshire Terrier Patti and dachshund Peggy following the heartbreaking loss of his other golden retriever, Nellie, who passed away from cancer in October,

Monty shared the sad news with his followers in a social media post. Posting a photo of the beautiful dog, he wrote: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night.

© Instagram Monty and Nell before the dog passed away in October

"She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now. We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."

Monty's show, Gardeners' World, even shared a touching tribute to Nell on their official X account. The BBC programme posted a video montage of the dog and a caption that read: "Bye-bye Nellie. We shall miss you x x."