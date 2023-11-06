Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie's incredible Christmas home transformation could be Santa's Grotto

It may only be November, but that hasn't stopped Shirlie Kemp from getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Wham! backing singer has transformed part of her Hertfordshire home, which she shares with her husband Martin Kemp, into a festival extravaganza that even Santa would be proud of. Taking to Stories on her home's dedicated Instagram account, Shirlie shared a tour of her outhouse, where the white walls had been adorned with orange and brown vines and fairy lights that snaked up to the ceiling.

WATCH: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's former pig shed undergoes incredible Christmas transformation

The surfaces of her side tables had been topped with green foliage and acorns, and every door and mirror had been dressed with more twinkling lights. Tying in with the colour scheme, her Christmas tree was topped with white and brown baubles.

Explaining the reason for getting festive so early, she captioned the clip: "Christmas comes a little earlier in Piglet as we are filming."

The garden office now plays host to many of Shirlie's wedding and home shoots, but it was originally an old run-down pig shed when the couple moved in in 2021. They spent time transforming the pebbledash exterior and tin roof into a modern space with wood-panelled ceilings and black industrial-style windows.

She shared a video of the renovation that revealed the before and after and wrote: "As I mentioned it wasn’t just a house we needed to renovate and the very first time I looked at the house I walked towards this little ruin that was once a pig-shed and all I can say, is that it felt magical to me. Others were not so sure but I was not going to knock it down as suggested.

© Instagram The outhouse, known as "piglet", before the transformation

"Had specialists remove the roof and @soulfulhideaways came along and shaped it into a very special garden house/studio. It has even had a Princess inside ( I knew it was special). So here it is before and after."

Meanwhile, inside Shirlie and Martin's home has also changed dramatically over the past couple of years. They worked with Howdens to create a spacious white kitchen featuring a huge island with stylish brass lights hanging above it.

Their former bathroom was also plain and outdated, but they modernised it with large marble tiles, his and hers sinks and opulent gold mirrors.

© Instagram Shirlie transformed it into a beautiful space for her shoots

The Princess of Wales recently visited the Kemps' home to film a video discussing Shaping Us, her early-years campaign with Capital FM DJ Roman.

In an interview in HELLO! magazine, Shirlie and Martin's daughter Harleymoon explained the "surreal" experience of hosting royalty.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate visited Roman Kemp's family home

"I was there, of course; I couldn’t let Kate slip by if she was in our house," she said. "Roman is so cool – he just said: ‘Yeah, she’s coming round.’ I was like: ‘Whaaat? When?’

“It was surreal, watching Princess Kate come into my mum and dad’s house and walk around the garden with my brother."

