Where is the Harry Potter cast now?

What have the stars of Harry Potter been up to since? 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Where is the Harry Potter cast now?

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
We still remember the cast of Harry Potter being adorable young witches and witches cheering on Quidditch matches and you know, dealing with threats from Lord Voldemort on a yearly basis - but now they are all grown up - and some with children of their own! Find out what the cast are up to now... 

Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter

Since playing the famous boy wizard, Daniel has gone on to have a hugely successful film and TV career, usually choosing unusual roles. He has starred in Kill Your Darlings, Escape from Pretoria and Swiss Army Man, alongside the popular TV show Miracle Workers. He has been in a relationship with actress Erin Darke since 2013. 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Bonnie Wright - Ginny Weasley

Since appearing in the final moments of the Harry Potter series as Harry's wife(!), the Ginny actress has moved to LA and appeared in several films including The Sea, Before I Sleep and Sweat. She has also directed several music videos, including Melt and Infallible. She recently returned to the world of Harry Potter by recording herself reading a chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone for an all-star audiobook. 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Emma Watson - Hermione Granger

Emma became an all round movie star (and Disney princess to boot) since playing Hermione, and has starred in films including Noah, Little Women and Beauty and the Beast. She is currently in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton. 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley 

Once a villain, always a villain! Harry has become well known by playing some villainous characters in the last few years, including Steven Merrick in The Old Guard and Sysselman in His Dark Materials. However, he most recently played one of the love interests of Anya Taylor Joy, chess master Harry Beltik, in The Queen's Gambit. 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Jessie Cave - Lavender Brown

Lavender might have had a troubled time with Ron, but in real life she found love with comedian Alfie Brown, and the pair share three children. Jessie, who is now a comedian, wrote two shows based on their relationship; I Loved Her and Sunrise. 

In 2020, her baby son tested positive for COVID, and she shared a picture of his hospital stay on Instagram, writing: "Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery." He has since made a full recovery. 

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Matthew Lewis - Neville Longbottom 

Matthew tied the knot with his partner Angela Jones in 2018, and is a very familiar face in British films and TV shows, having starred in Me Before You, Happy Valley and Ripper Street. He is currently starring in All Creatures Great and Small as Hugh Hulton.

Where is the Harry Potter cast now?
Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley

Ronald Bilius Weasley is a father! Sadly, he didn't name his baby Hugo or Rose, but instead went for the unique (and adorable) name, Wednesday. He broke records with the amount of followers he gained in 24 hours after joining Instagram, and his first snap was one of him and his baby. He wrote: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." He is currently starring in the Apple TV+ show Servant. 

