Where is the Harry Potter cast now?

Jessie Cave - Lavender Brown
Lavender might have had a troubled time with Ron, but in real life she found love with comedian Alfie Brown, and the pair share three children. Jessie, who is now a comedian, wrote two shows based on their relationship; I Loved Her and Sunrise.
MORE: Harry Potter star reveals newborn baby has been hospitalised for coronavirus in emotional post
In 2020, her baby son tested positive for COVID, and she shared a picture of his hospital stay on Instagram, writing: "Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery." He has since made a full recovery.