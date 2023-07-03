Daniel Radcliffe reveals sex of first baby with Erin Darke as he talks fatherhood

Daniel Radcliffe is loving life as a dad, welcoming his first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke this April, and just shared some rare details about parenting.

The actor, 33, opened up to ET about life as a new father, revealing for the first time that he and Erin had, in fact, welcomed a baby boy!

He gushed: "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing – it's a real privilege also to have this time with him."

Daniel continued: "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

He also revealed whether having a child would play a role in determining what roles he would be taking in the future, and it seems like it definitely matters.

"​​I think it certainly will," he shared. "It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.

© Getty Images Daniel revealed that he and Erin were the proud parents of a baby boy

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective – not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."

The Harry Potter star clarified, though, that this wasn't an indication of a hiatus or break, adding: "I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

A spokesperson for Daniel confirmed the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! this April, which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child." They have yet to reveal the name of their newborn.

© Getty Images He gushed about fatherhood and wanting to cater his schedule to his son

News of Erin's pregnancy was confirmed in March after the actress was pictured with a baby bump as the pair stepped out in New York City. Daniel has been in a relationship with Erin, 38, since 2012 after they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, where they also played love interests.

They are notoriously private about their relationship but have both collaborated and supported one another's ventures over the years.

© Warner Bros. The Harry Potter star is the second of the main trio to become a parent

In a conversation with Newsweek last year, though, the actor mentioned that he didn't want his kids to get into acting and the world of fame and fortune.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that.

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight

"We enjoyed it. But still, I wouldn't want fame for my kid."