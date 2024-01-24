Remember the mysterious student from Harry Potter? This is him now

The Harry Potter movie franchise has a fond place in the hearts of millions of fans all over the world - but plenty were baffled by a character from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and still discuss him online to this day. Need a reminder?

In the third instalment of the hit franchise, fans were impressed but also somewhat bemused by a morbid Gryffindor student who attends Divination classes with Harry, Ron and Hermione, and who doesn’t appear in any subsequent movies.

During the film, he delivers some of the more ominous lines of the movie. Speaking about the Grim, he says: “Taking the form of a giant spectral dog, it's among the darkest omens in our world. It's an omen...of death.” Another line is: “It's like trying to catch smoke... like trying to catch smoke with your bare hands.” See what we mean?

The character is known by the captions as ‘Bem,’ and was played by Ekow Quartey. So what was the deal with the actor, and what is he up to nowadays?

Ekow has gone on to become a massive star - and has appeared a plenty of TV shows over the last few years, including Smothered, Breeders, Trying and Becoming Elizabeth. He also recently appeared in the National Theatre’s adaptation of The Witches, and spoke about the experience on Instagram, writing: “The Witches @nationaltheatre is now open! What a company and production to be part of! Even @cadburyuk Jeff the Postie sent some Press Night Secret Santa love! Special thanks to @alicemartyr and @ogilvyuk for making the surprise possible Well what are you waiting for?! Book da ting!”

Ekow is also very cheerful about being known by his Hogwarts alter-ego, with his Instagram bio reading: “Yes, I am the guy from Harry Potter!” Currently working with Shakespeare’s Globe, the official TikTok account for the theatre also recently shared a hilarious video of the star referencing his Harry Potter role, writing: “Oh, you probably recognise me as the person in the artwork for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ […] No other reason.”

Fans were delighted by the post, with one writing: “The boy who DELIVERED,” while another person added: “I have no doubt you’re a Shakespeare actor after you changed our lives with the most dramatic delivery in the entire HP series.” A third person added: “I quite you CONSTANTLY, the best line in the entire series.”