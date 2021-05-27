﻿
9 Photos | Film

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Find out all about their previous and current relationships here...

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
You're reading

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

1/9
Next

Motherland: will there be a season four? 
Eve Crosbie
See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
1/9

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you know about their love lives? Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Chicago Fire's season nine finale looks intense

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Jesse Spencer

Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on the long-running series, became a married man last year! He tied the knot with research scientist Kali Woodruff in a small ceremony in her home town of Neptune, Florida. The pair had been dating for a number of years, having met in 2014 at a music festival with friends.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer - what you might not know about him

Prior to that, Jesse dated Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira for three years and his House co-star Jennifer Morrison between 2004 and 2007, who he also proposed to.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Taylor Kinney

Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney was previously engaged to pop star, Lady Gaga. The pair met in 2011 on the set of her music video for her song You and I and began a romantic relationship shortly after; he popped the question in 2014. However, things weren't meant to be and they ended up calling off their engagement in July 2016.

MORE: Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Here’s everything we know

Following their split, Page Six reported that Taylor had found love again with Alanna DiGiovanni, but they no longer seem to be together. As Taylor prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it's not known whether he is currently dating anyone.

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © HELLO!
5/9

Miranda Rae Mayo

While it's not known whether Miranda is in a relationship, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 30-year-old actress spoke about relationships, saying: "I really believe commitment is a facilitator of freedom, and that commitment provides a bed of trust, whether in a relationship or a practice."

MORE: Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases future for Stella Kidd after shocking finale

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Kara Killmer

Sylvie Brett actress Kara Killmer is married to fellow actor Andrew Cheney. The two met in 2015 when they were cast alongside each other in the movie, Beyond the Mask. After a year of dating, they tied the knot in May 2016, meaning they have recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

David Eigenberg

David Eigenberg is both a husband and a father! The actor who portrays Christopher Herrmann on the NBC drama shares an 11-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter with his wife, Chrysti.

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Joe Minoso 

Joe Minoso and his wife Caitlin Murphy Miles have the sweetest love story! The pair met on the set of Chicago Fire back in 2013 when Caitlin was working as a makeup artist. The two tied the knot in 2016 after three years together and are still going strong.

 

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Eamonn Walker 

British-born Eammon Walker dated his wife Sandra for more than 20 years before finally popping the question to her. Together, they now live in Los Angeles with their three children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.