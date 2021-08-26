﻿
See the Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? The popular sitcom, which follows a group of geeks and their lives both in and out of the lab, is loved by audiences who still enjoy binge-watching the show today, three years after its end.

Across 12 seasons, the beloved characters became one big happy family, but away from the comedy, many of the main cast have their own families. Meet their loved ones here…

Johnny Galecki

Leading the series is Johnny Galecki, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. Their son, named Avery, was born in November 2019, one year before the couple announced they were separating.

Jim Parsons

The sarcastic but fiercely intelligent Sheldon Cooper is played by Jim Parsons. Jim has been in a relationship with Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak for nearly 20 years - the two met on a blind date in 2002 and tied the knot in 2017.

Kaley Cuoco

While Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the sitcom, was once romantically involved with her co-star Johnny, the two split mid-way through filming season three. These days, she is married to equestrian Ryan Cook. The pair got engaged on Kaley's birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years.

Kunal Nayyar

British-born Indian actor Kunal Nayyar plays Raj in The Big Bang Theory. The actor doesn't have children but is married to former beauty queen and actress Neha Kapur. The couple met while Kunal was back in India for a visit and officially started dating in 2008. Three years later, in 2011 the two tied the knot.

Simon Helberg

Playing Howard is Simon Helberg, who is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Adeline, in 2012 before becoming a family of four in 2014 when their son, Wilmer, was born.

Mayim Bialik

Former child actress Mayim Bialik shares two sons, 16-year-old Miles and 13-year-old Frederick, with her ex-husband Michael Stone. The couple, who wed in 2003, announced they were going their separate ways in 2012, shortly after Mayim made her debut on The Big Bang Theory.

