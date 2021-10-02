The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, making now the perfect time to look back at past love matches from the hit show.
We've all heard about the famous 'Strictly curse' where contestants – and a few professional dancers – start off the series in relationships only to have their heads turned by their gorgeous dance partners.
It happened to pro dancer Brendan Cole with Natasha Kaplinsky back in series one and Flavia Cacace and Matt Di Angelo in series four. In 2018 Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during the series.
While Katya's husband Neil Jones appeared to forgive his wife at the time, they announced their separation months later, and Seann was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries immediately following the scandal.
Then, during the 2019 series, AJ Pritchard and his partner Saffron Barker were forced to repeatedly deny romance rumours, as were Neil Jones and Alex Scott.
However, while love is often lost on the show, it's not all doom and gloom for the stars. This might surprise you, but quite a few Strictly couples who met on the programme, or appeared already in a relationship, have actually weathered the sequin-covered storm and are still together today. Read on to find out who they are...
Kelvin Fletcher and Elizabeth Marsland
Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher was paired with Oti Mabuse in 2019 and wowed judges and the viewers so much they went on to lift the iconic glitterball trophy as series 17 champions.
The actor often spoke about how supportive his wife, Elizabeth Marsland, was throughout the week while he was away training for his show-stopping routines. The pair married in 2015 and share son, Milo and daughter, Marnie.
