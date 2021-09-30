We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is a style icon and consistently wows fans with her stunning fashions, including from her own range on QVC. On Thursday, she thrilled fans when she announced her beautiful parka coats were back in stock.

And not only were they back in stock, but she revealed the exciting news that the amazing coats now come in four stunning colours instead of the original khaki. In her caption, she wrote: "IT'S BACK!! My Parka coat is finally here again, and this time I've got FOUR colours. The original khaki, black, navy & cappuccino.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is exquisite in stunning parka coat

She added: "They'll be on the show tonight at 7pm but are all on the @qvcuk website now if you'd like to shop early. Join me & @alexkramertv from 7pm - 9pm #ruthlangsfordfashion #qvc"

Fans couldn't believe their eyes as Ruth twirled around in the coats, with them magically changing colours throughout to highlight the full range. In one part, she even playfully puts the hood up, showing off its beautiful faux fur lining.

One joked: "It's 'Big Coat' season," while another added: "You're looking exquisite Ruth," and a third commented: "Looking good Ruth you have style."

Other followers simply called the Loose Women presenter "beautiful" or posted strings of heart emojis.

Ruth had fun modelling out the coats

Ruth's coat can be found on QVC in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and as it returns to stock, the price has been marked down to £98.52 - usually the item costs £116.

The coat will be perfect for the incoming autumn weather and it features a removeable hood with a faux fur lining and zip details along the chest and pockets.

Faux Fur Trim Parka Coat, £98.52, QVC

Ruth has shown time and time again that she's someone to listen to when it comes to fashion and on Tuesday she had us swooning over her lush M&S jumper when she appeared on Loose Women.

Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Trouser & shirt combo for me on @loosewomen today…Shirt Autograph @marksandspencer Wide leg camel trousers @hobbs Belt?? (from a bag I found in the wardrobe!) Styled by @mothershoppers & @daisylawstyle".

The star wore her hair in her signature blonde bob and sported a brown smokey eye, which perfectly complimented the tones in her outfit.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Looking good!" while another added: "Might have to get that shirt," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

