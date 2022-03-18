﻿
Meet the Grantchester cast's real-life partners

Grantchester has finally returned to ITV with its seventh series and we couldn't be happier to see crime-fighting duo DI Geordie Keating and Reverand Will Davenport back on our screens.

MORE:Grantchester star reveals shock illness for beloved character in season seven

While the latest series will see Robson Green and Tom Brittney's characters face struggles in their romantic relationships, how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras? Keep reading for everything you need to know about their loved ones...

WATCH: Are you watching the new series?

Photo: © Rex
Robson Green

Robson Green is not currently married but is reportedly dating Sunday school teacher, Zoila Short. The pair were first spotted in public on the set of Grantchester back in 2018.

At the time, it was reported that the pair had met at a gym in Newcastle and that Zoila was previously married to a Vicar before she started dating Robson, later moving into his home in Northumberland.

The couple were also pictured holding hands at the ITV Palooza at The Royal Festival Hall in 2019.

Prior to his relationship with Zoila, the 57-year-old was married twice. His first wife was Alison Ogilvie, an occupational therapist whom he married in 1991 and later divorced in 1999.

MORE:Grantchester viewers all saying the same thing as new character makes debut in series seven

MORE:Who is starring in Grantchester season seven? The new cast members

In 2001, the actor married Vanya Seager before they split 12 years later in 2013. The couple share one son together, 21-year-old Taylor.

Photo: © Rex
Tom Brittney

While Tom Brittney tends to keep his relationships out of the limelight, he is currently believed to be single.

The 31-year-old was previously linked to illustrator Kate Tweedle and the pair were pictured looking loved up on the red carpet at the 2019 ITV Palooza. However, their romance ended in 2021.

Photo: © Rex
Tessa Peake-Jones

Tessa Peake-Jones, who rose to fame playing Raquel in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses, shares two children with her former partner, Douglas Hodge. A fellow actor, Douglas played the adult version of her son, Damien Trotter, in the BBC comedy.

The two performers announced their split in February 2013 after 27 years together. The couple's children, Mollie and Charlie, were born in 1991 and 2000 respectively.

The Mrs Chapman actress is currently believed to be single.

Photo: © Instagram
Al Weaver

Al Weaver tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his personal relationships. Although, he was previously linked to a woman, whose identity is unknown.

MORE:Grantchester's Robson Green teases 'incredibly dark' season seven

Photo: © Twitter
Kacey Ainsworth

Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Geordie's wife Cathy in the ITV series, is in a relationship with partner Darren Hales, who works as a plumber.

The couple have two children, a daughter called Blossom and a son, Elwood, who has autism. The 53-year-old actress has been open about her son's diagnosis in the past. She told The Mirror in 2019: "Everything is negotiated and explained in advance.

"When he was younger we would show him pictures of a restaurant and even discuss what time we were going to leave."

Photo: © ITV
Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte Ritchie plays Grantchester newcomer, Bonnie, Cathy's niece who arrives at the village to support her aunt amid her split from Geordie.

The 32-year-old actress is best known for playing Nurse Barbara in the BBC's Call the Midwife, as well as for her role as Oregon in Channel 4's comedy Fresh Meat. More recently, she has starred in Netflix's Feel Good and BBC sitcom Ghosts.

Charlotte keeps her private life away from the cameras and so not much is known about her romantic relationships. Back in 2015, she did reveal that she had a long term boyfriend, an economist, during an interview with the Daily Mail. It is not known if the couple are still together.

Photo: © ITV
Nick Brimble

Very little is known about the personal life of Nick Brimble, who plays Mrs C's husband, Jack, in the ITV series.

The 77-year-old's career has spanned theatre, television, film and voice work. He has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Gone Fishing and A Knight's Tale, as well as popular TV shows, including The Bill and Emmerdale.

Viewers may recognise him for his role as Little John in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

 

Grantchester season seven airs on Fridays at 9pm on ITV.

