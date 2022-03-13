Grantchester star reveals shock illness for beloved character in season seven

Grantchester star Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that her character, Mrs Chapman, will receive a troubling medical diagnosis in the upcoming episodes of season seven.

MORE: Grantchester viewers all saying the same thing as new character makes debut in series seven

In a recent interview, the actress explained that Mrs C will get a visit from the doctor in the current series and that her illness will put pressure on her relationship with Jack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching the new series?

"She is a very private woman and keeps this personal illness to herself for as long as possible," she told RadioTimes.com. "She will be faced by some demons this series and will be challenged with how she’s going to handle this."

It seems that by concealing her health scare from her loved ones, Mrs C's relationship with her partner Jack will come under strain.

MORE: Who is starring in Grantchester season seven? The new cast members

MORE: Grantchester's Robson Green teases 'incredibly dark' season seven

Tessa explained: "Her intentions are good in not telling her loved ones but it makes them question 'what on earth is the matter with her?' Jack has no idea what’s going on with Mrs C and he is actually a bit paranoid and suspicious about her behaviour and that she might be seeing someone else or heaven forbid, having an affair. He thinks she may have fallen out of love with him."

Tessa revealed that Mrs C will face a shock illness in the new series

The actress also revealed that her character will rely on Leonard's help and advice when her faith is tested. "She's asking God, ‘where are you when I need you?' And Leonard is the one who eventually Mrs C turns to about her diagnosis and he metaphorically holds her hand all the way through it."

Mrs C isn't the only character who will see some trying times in the latest series, however. Both Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport will face dilemmas in their love lives, with the former attempting to salvage his marriage with Cathy and the latter facing a potential love triangle.

Grantchester continues on Fridays at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.