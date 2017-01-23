First Lady Melania Trump's inauguration beauty looks from day to night

While her husband is the commander-in-chief, there’s no denying who is the beauty-in-chief: Melania Trump. The former model-turned-first lady delivered two memorable looks at her husband President Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday. The 46-year-old exuded elegance at the inaugural festivities stepping out in glamorous ensembles that she paired with smokey eyes and a pink lip.

The first lady's make-up artist Nicole Bryl opened up about creating Melania’s inauguration day beauty looks. "I was humbled to be a part of the creative #beauty planning for our #FLOTUS Mrs. #MelaniaTrump on #inauguration day 2017. The magnitude of this historic day will last a lifetime for me," the celebrity make-up guru penned on Instagram.

Melania Trump's make-up was done by Nicole Bryl

For Melania's first look of the day, Nicole "designed make-up tailored around" the first lady's now-iconic sky blue Ralph Lauren ensemble "to look flawlessly fresh with emphasis on perfect skin."

The make-up guru began the elegant beauty look with her Nicole Bryl Skincare Face Lifting Water, followed by five drops of Nicole Bryl Face Perfecting Serum. Nicole completed the look with Urban Decay’s "Cruz" 24/7 glide-on lip pencil and "NAKED" lovechild lipgloss.

The First Lady transformed her look wtih darker eyeshadow for the inaugural ball

To take the first lady's beauty look into the evening for the inaugural balls, Nicole deepened Melania's smokey eyeshadow. The make-up artist did so by mixing together Estée Lauder’s "Pure Color Envy 01 Brash Bronze Luminous eyeshadow" with Urban Decaay’s 24/7 glide on eye pencil "corrupt."

Nicole finished the mother-of-one's make-up with an Urban Decay "naked cream" lipstick fused with Estée Lauder double wear stay in place lip pencil "04 Rose." The glamorous beauty look paired well with Melania's stunning off-the-shoulder gown, which was a collaboration between herself and the former creative director of Carolina Herrera, Hervé Pierre.