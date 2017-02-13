You have to see this Taylor Swift lookalike

There are tons of celebrity lookalikes out there, but this one has kind of blown our mind. Instagrammer April Gloria has gained a huge following due to her amazing resemblance to Taylor Swift. It's uncanny, guys.

The lady in question has totally nailed Taylor's best beauty looks on her Instagram account, from her red carpet smokey eyes to dark berry lips. Not to mention her signature winged eyeliner and red lip combo - it's spooky how much she looks like Taylor!

With nearly 70,000 followers, April shares snaps of her amazing make-up and different outfits. She is even a feline lover, like Taylor, and has a gorgeous tabby cat named Milo.

Red lips and rosy cheeks 🎶 Since I went all out makeup wise (considering it was a shoot and all), here's what I put on my face. They are all among my holy grail products: - @smashboxcosmetics primer water and pore filling primer - @katvondbeauty high voltage eye primer - @revlon colorstay foundation applied w beauty blender. Shade 180 - @itcosmetics brightening concealer in medium under eyes and on spots - @urbandecaycosmetics naked skin concealer under eyes - @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in taupe - @wetnwildbeauty contour palette - @espionage_cosmetics shadow in Sakura as blush - @beccacosmetics highlight in moonstone - @espionage_cosmetics shadows on eyes in Karei, Sudden But Inevitable, and Vault Hunter - @katvondbeauty tattoo liner pen - @eyelure_lashes number 126 lashes cut in half - @maccosmetics lip liner in cherry - @urbandecaycosmetics lipstick in Bad Blood #aprilgloriacosplay #april #makeup #redlips #redlipclassic #badblood #christmas #fairylights #christmaslights #christmastree #espionagecosmetics #nerdmakeupambassador #nerdmakeupec #fornerdsbynerds A photo posted by April (@april_gloria) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:05pm PST



Another incredible celebrity lookalike is 22-year-old Ellinor Hellborg of Sweden. The Instagram star has a talent with make-up, and her Adele-inspired look sparked a social media frenzy. "I'm a huge fan of hers and hearing you all say I look like her is such a compliment," Ellinor wrote on her Instagram account.

Adele's lookalike Ellinor Hellborg

Meanwhile, a girl called Kelsey caught the attention of Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale after she started sharing snaps of herself that looked like a perfect combination of Lucy and Kylie Jenner.

Lucy posted a picture of Kelsey with the caption: "If Lucy Hale and Kylie Jenner had a child it would look like this", and added: "WHAT. Is this a real person or morphing?"