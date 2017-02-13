You have to see this Taylor Swift lookalike
There are tons of celebrity lookalikes out there, but this one has kind of blown our mind. Instagrammer April Gloria has gained a huge following due to her amazing resemblance to Taylor Swift. It's uncanny, guys.
The lady in question has totally nailed Taylor's best beauty looks on her Instagram account, from her red carpet smokey eyes to dark berry lips. Not to mention her signature winged eyeliner and red lip combo - it's spooky how much she looks like Taylor!
Gallery: The best celebrity lookalikes
With nearly 70,000 followers, April shares snaps of her amazing make-up and different outfits. She is even a feline lover, like Taylor, and has a gorgeous tabby cat named Milo.
Another incredible celebrity lookalike is 22-year-old Ellinor Hellborg of Sweden. The Instagram star has a talent with make-up, and her Adele-inspired look sparked a social media frenzy. "I'm a huge fan of hers and hearing you all say I look like her is such a compliment," Ellinor wrote on her Instagram account.
WATCH: British schoolgirl becomes internet sensation for doing Taylor Swift impression
Adele's lookalike Ellinor Hellborg
Meanwhile, a girl called Kelsey caught the attention of Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale after she started sharing snaps of herself that looked like a perfect combination of Lucy and Kylie Jenner.
Lucy posted a picture of Kelsey with the caption: "If Lucy Hale and Kylie Jenner had a child it would look like this", and added: "WHAT. Is this a real person or morphing?"