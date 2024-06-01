Taylor Swift returns to London for first time since Joe Alwyn split tO cheer on Cara Delevingne on West End

Taylor Swift has flown into London, England ahead of her upcoming Eras Tour shows in the country – and her first stop was to cheer on good friend Cara Delevingne on the West End.

Cara is starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, and close friend Taylor's appearance was confirmed by the head of the marketing department Arthur Jones, who replied to a fan, writing: "Can confirm. A special night."

© Dave Benett Cara attends the gala performance after party for "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" celebrating new cast members

Taylor's visit on Friday May 31 was just in time, as Saturday June 1 will be Cara's last performance. "Tonight, we bid farewell to Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway, @beverleyklein and Teddy Kempner. Thanks for being perfectly marvellous. #KitKatClub," the show's X account tweeted.

Cara, 31, took on the role on March 1; the production opened in 2021. However the run was interrupted 15 days later when her $7 million Studio City home in Los Angeles went up in flames, leaving one person injured.

Cara Delevingne as Sally Bowles in Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club

The model and actress took to Instagram to thank Los Angeles first responders, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have shown up to help."

The 6,650 square foot home went up in flames in the early hours of Friday March 15; TMZ reported that the fire began in a back room at the property and spread into the attic, causing the roof to collapse and the fire spread to the rest of the property. Video shows that the majority of the property has been destroyed.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation; it is not clear who has been staying at the home. Ninety-four firefighters were called on to tackle the blaze, and one firefighter was transported to hospital after falling from a ladder, the LAFD confirmed.

© Brian Rasic/LP5 Cara Delevingne waves the Union Jack flag behind Taylor Swift onstage during The 1989 World Tour at Hyde Park on June 27, 2015

Cara and 34-year-old Taylor have been friends for years, first meeting in 2013 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

They became close, and Cara appeared on stage with her during several stops of the 1989 tour.

Cara has also met Taylor's new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with the model attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in Buffalo, New York in January, sitting alongside Travis’ mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, older brother Jason Kelce and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in the 2019 Golden Globes

It is thought to be Taylor's first visit to London since she split from her British boyfriend of seven years Joe Alwyn in early 2023.

On her new album, The Tortured Poet's Department, she sings about leaving the city behind in track five, 'So Long, London'.